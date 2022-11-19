Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Eevee & All Evolutions | Eeveelutions Guide

Eevee is one of our favorite Pokémon. We’re extremely happy to see Eevee return in Poké mon Scarlet & Violet, along with all her Eevelutions — so we’re going to give ourselves a refresher course. Eevee can evolve into multiple forms by using different evolution items. There are so many, we wouldn’t be surprised if you forgot how to get them all. Old fans returning to the series might be surprised by all the “new” Eeveelutions to access. Yes, there’s more than just the original three. While Eevee hasn’t gained any new Paldean Forms, she has a full complement of forms you can access pretty early in the game.

Eevee evolutions will always be one of our favorite Pokémon topics. Here’s how to find an Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and how to evolve every form available in the Paldea region.

How To Catch Eevee | Paldea Region Guide

Eevee is a unique Pokémon that can evolve into eight different forms depending on the evolution method you use. You can highly customize your Eevee by turning it into one of eight different types — that’s what makes Eevee so special. Unlike some Pokémon, once an Eevee is evolved, you can’t change its evolution or type. You’ll need to choose wisely or catch more Eevees to get them all.

Eevee Location : South Province Area Two, West Province Area Three Early Spot : Check the Olive Fields west of Cortondo ( South Province Area Two ) for rare Eevee spawns during the Day . Common Spawn : Search west of Medalli ( West Province Area Three ) — Eevee appears on the west road right outside town.

Eevee Location: South Province Area Two, West Province Area Three

How To Evolve | All Eeveelutions

Eevee has eight different evolution paths. Depending on what items you give Eevee, it can evolve into one of eight different Pokémon — each one a different type. Here’s how to evolve Eevee.

NOTE: Many of these evolution items can be acquired from the Delibird Presents shop. Find these shops in major cities. The evolution items will unlock after completing three Gym Leader battles.

Leafeon: Leaf-Type – Evolves with a Leaf Stone. Leaf Stone can be purchased at Delibird Presents.

Glaceon: Ice-Type – Evolves with an Ice Stone. Ice Stone can be purchased at Delibird Presents.

Jolteon: Electric-Type – Evolves with a Thunder Stone. Thunder Stone can be purchased at Delibird Presents.

Vaporeon: Water-Type – Evolves with a Water Stone. Water Stone can be purchased at Delibird Presents.

Flareon: Fire-Type – Evolves with a Fire Stone. Fire Stone can be purchased at Delibird Presents.

Espeon: Psychic-Type – Level up with Happiness 160 during the Day. Increase Happiness with Picnics and by keeping Eevee in your party.

Umbreon: Dark-Type – Level up with Happiness 160 during the Night. Increase Happiness with Picnics and by keeping Eevee in your party.

Sylveon: Fairy-Type – Level up with Happiness 160 and while Eevee knows a Fairy-Type Move. Teach a Fairy-Type move using TMs — TMs can be found at any PokeMart.

Most of Eevee’s Evolution Items can be purchased from Delibird Presents shops. The last three can only be acquired by increasing Eevee’s Happiness. Happiness is increased quickly by using the Picnic feature — play with Pokémon and pop them out at the Picnic. Throw a ball, clean your Pokémon, talk to them or cook sandwiches to make your Pokémon extremely happy.