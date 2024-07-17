Pokemon Unite Adds New Map In Update Today

Pokemon Unite is a battle arena online mulitplayer that allows players to collect beloved Pokemon, dress them up, and much more. It is also a game that is avaliable across both Nintendo Switch as well as mobile devices. Recently the game as received a brand new update adding a beloved map yet again to the game. Below are the patch notes for the game.
1.15.1.2 Patch Notes
Update Date/Time
2024-7-16 at 07:00
Post-Update Version
Ver. 1.15.1.2
Update Details
Battle Map: Panic Parade unlocks again on 2024-07-19!
The 3rd Anniversary is here! You can participate in all sorts of 3rd Anniversary commemorative events to celebrate with everyone!
Ho-Oh’s Divine Forest Challenge:
You can participate in the event every day to collect divine forest coins and exchange them for Ho-Oh’s Unite license!
3rd Anniversary Bargain Shop Available:
You can obtain discounted items!
3rd Anniversary Prize Machine Event!
During the event period, you can obtain 10 Anniversary Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100.
You can only use Anniversary Balls on the same day you obtain them, so don’t forget to use them!
3rd Anniversary Special Present:
You can obtain Charizard’s Unite license and other various rewards by logging in during the 3rd Anniversary!
3rd Anniversary Aeos Gem Special Deal:
A special Aeos gem deal will take place to commemorate Pokémon[Grm:nbsp ]UNITE’s 3rd Anniversary.
You can take advantage of it only once per day.
- Shop Updates
- Event Updates
If the app has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply this update.
While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.
Changes have been made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.
Details
- Falinks: No Retreat
This move’s Attack increase has been weakened.
- Falinks: Iron Head
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Miraidon
Cooldowns lengthened.
- Miraidon: Charge Beam
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Miraidon: Electro Drift
Cooldown lengthened.
- Cramorant: Unite Move: Gatling Gulp Missile
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Dodrio: Tri Attack
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Meowscarada: Overgrow
Effects on the user weakened.
- Meowscarada: Unite Move: Floral Flourish
Cooldown lengthened.
- Sylveon: Hyper Voice
Cooldown lengthened.
- Sylveon: Mystical Fire
Effects on the user weakened.
- Mewtwo(X): Psystrike
Cooldown lengthened.
- Charizard: Fire Punch
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Charizard: Fire Punch+
Effects on the user strengthened.
- Charizard: Flare Blitz
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Effects on the user strengthened.
- Charizard: Unite Move: Seismic Slam
Move Upgrade
- Urshifu: Surging Strikes
Cooldown reduced.
- Urshifu: Liquidation
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Urshifu: Throat Chop
Cooldown reduced.
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Ceruledge: Basic Attack
HP restoration increased.
- Ceruledge: Bitter Blade
HP restoration increased.
- Ceruledge: Phantom Force
Effects on the user strengthened.
- Ceruledge: Psycho Cut
Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Ceruledge: Flame Charge
Effects on the user strengthened.
- Ceruledge: Weak Armor
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Chandelure: Imprison
Cooldown reduced.
- Chandelure: Flamethrower
Cooldown reduced.
- Chandelure: Unite Move: Ignite Midnight
Cooldown reduced.
- Talonflame: Gale Wings
Effects on the user strengthened.
- Talonflame: Flame Charge
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Delphox: Fire Blast
Cooldown reduced.
- Delphox: Fire Spin
Cooldown reduced.
- Delphox: Blaze
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Pikachu: Thunder
Cooldown reduced.
- Pikachu: Thunderbolt
Cooldown reduced.
- Clefable: Moonlight
HP restoration increased.
- Clefable: Draining Kiss
Cooldown reduced.
- Mewtwo(Y): Basic Attack
The following have been adjusted for this move:
Maximum Range
- Zoroark: Illusion
Adjustments
- Gyarados: Dragon Breath
Move Adjustment
Pokemon Unite is avaliable on Nintendo Switch and mobile device.