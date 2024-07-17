Pokemon Unite Adds New Map In Update Today

Pokemon Unite is a battle arena online mulitplayer that allows players to collect beloved Pokemon, dress them up, and much more. It is also a game that is avaliable across both Nintendo Switch as well as mobile devices. Recently the game as received a brand new update adding a beloved map yet again to the game. Below are the patch notes for the game.

1.15.1.2 Patch Notes

Update Date/Time

2024-7-16 at 07:00

Post-Update Version

Ver. 1.15.1.2

Update Details

Battle Map: Panic Parade unlocks again on 2024-07-19!

The 3rd Anniversary is here! You can participate in all sorts of 3rd Anniversary commemorative events to celebrate with everyone!

Ho-Oh’s Divine Forest Challenge:

You can participate in the event every day to collect divine forest coins and exchange them for Ho-Oh’s Unite license!

3rd Anniversary Bargain Shop Available:

You can obtain discounted items!

3rd Anniversary Prize Machine Event!

During the event period, you can obtain 10 Anniversary Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100.

You can only use Anniversary Balls on the same day you obtain them, so don’t forget to use them!

3rd Anniversary Special Present:

You can obtain Charizard’s Unite license and other various rewards by logging in during the 3rd Anniversary!

3rd Anniversary Aeos Gem Special Deal:

A special Aeos gem deal will take place to commemorate Pokémon[Grm:nbsp ]UNITE’s 3rd Anniversary.

You can take advantage of it only once per day.

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Changes have been made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

Falinks: No Retreat

This move’s Attack increase has been weakened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cooldowns lengthened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cooldown lengthened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Effects on the user weakened.

Cooldown lengthened.

Cooldown lengthened.

Effects on the user weakened.

Cooldown lengthened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on the user strengthened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Effects on the user strengthened. Charizard: Unite Move: Seismic Slam

Move Upgrade Urshifu: Surging Strikes

Cooldown reduced. Urshifu: Liquidation

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Urshifu: Throat Chop

Cooldown reduced. Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Ceruledge: Basic Attack

HP restoration increased. Ceruledge: Bitter Blade

HP restoration increased. Ceruledge: Phantom Force

Effects on the user strengthened. Ceruledge: Psycho Cut

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Ceruledge: Flame Charge

Effects on the user strengthened. Ceruledge: Weak Armor

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Chandelure: Imprison

Cooldown reduced. Chandelure: Flamethrower

Cooldown reduced. Chandelure: Unite Move: Ignite Midnight

Cooldown reduced. Talonflame: Gale Wings

Effects on the user strengthened. Talonflame: Flame Charge

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Delphox: Fire Blast

Cooldown reduced. Delphox: Fire Spin

Cooldown reduced. Delphox: Blaze

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Pikachu: Thunder

Cooldown reduced. Pikachu: Thunderbolt

Cooldown reduced. Clefable: Moonlight

HP restoration increased. Clefable: Draining Kiss

Cooldown reduced. Mewtwo(Y): Basic Attack

The following have been adjusted for this move:

Maximum Range

The following have been adjusted for this move: Maximum Range Zoroark: Illusion

Adjustments Gyarados: Dragon Breath

