Pokemon Unite Adds New Map In Update Today

Time to battle it out.

Pokemon Unite is a battle arena online mulitplayer that allows players to collect beloved Pokemon, dress them up, and much more. It is also a game that is avaliable across both Nintendo Switch as well as mobile devices. Recently the game as received a brand new update adding a beloved map yet again to the game. Below are the patch notes for the game.

Pokémon UNITE

1.15.1.2 Patch Notes

Update Date/Time
2024-7-16 at 07:00

Post-Update Version
Ver. 1.15.1.2

Update Details
Battle Map: Panic Parade unlocks again on 2024-07-19!
The 3rd Anniversary is here! You can participate in all sorts of 3rd Anniversary commemorative events to celebrate with everyone!
Ho-Oh’s Divine Forest Challenge:
You can participate in the event every day to collect divine forest coins and exchange them for Ho-Oh’s Unite license!
3rd Anniversary Bargain Shop Available:
You can obtain discounted items!
3rd Anniversary Prize Machine Event!
During the event period, you can obtain 10 Anniversary Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100.
You can only use Anniversary Balls on the same day you obtain them, so don’t forget to use them!
3rd Anniversary Special Present:
You can obtain Charizard’s Unite license and other various rewards by logging in during the 3rd Anniversary!
3rd Anniversary Aeos Gem Special Deal:
A special Aeos gem deal will take place to commemorate Pokémon[Grm:nbsp ]UNITE’s 3rd Anniversary.
You can take advantage of it only once per day.

  • Shop Updates
  • Event Updates
If the app has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

  • Falinks: No Retreat
    This move’s Attack increase has been weakened.
  • Falinks: Iron Head
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Miraidon
    Cooldowns lengthened.
  • Miraidon: Charge Beam
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Miraidon: Electro Drift
    Cooldown lengthened.
  • Cramorant: Unite Move: Gatling Gulp Missile
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Dodrio: Tri Attack
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Meowscarada: Overgrow
    Effects on the user weakened.
  • Meowscarada: Unite Move: Floral Flourish
    Cooldown lengthened.
  • Sylveon: Hyper Voice
    Cooldown lengthened.
  • Sylveon: Mystical Fire
    Effects on the user weakened.
  • Mewtwo(X): Psystrike
    Cooldown lengthened.
  • Charizard: Fire Punch
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Charizard: Fire Punch+
    Effects on the user strengthened.
  • Charizard: Flare Blitz
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
    Effects on the user strengthened.
  • Charizard: Unite Move: Seismic Slam
    Move Upgrade
  • Urshifu: Surging Strikes
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Urshifu: Liquidation
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Urshifu: Throat Chop
    Cooldown reduced.
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Ceruledge: Basic Attack
    HP restoration increased.
  • Ceruledge: Bitter Blade
    HP restoration increased.
  • Ceruledge: Phantom Force
    Effects on the user strengthened.
  • Ceruledge: Psycho Cut
    Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
  • Ceruledge: Flame Charge
    Effects on the user strengthened.
  • Ceruledge: Weak Armor
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Chandelure: Imprison
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Chandelure: Flamethrower
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Chandelure: Unite Move: Ignite Midnight
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Talonflame: Gale Wings
    Effects on the user strengthened.
  • Talonflame: Flame Charge
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Delphox: Fire Blast
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Delphox: Fire Spin
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Delphox: Blaze
    Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Pikachu: Thunder
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Pikachu: Thunderbolt
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Clefable: Moonlight
    HP restoration increased.
  • Clefable: Draining Kiss
    Cooldown reduced.
  • Mewtwo(Y): Basic Attack
    The following have been adjusted for this move:
    Maximum Range
  • Zoroark: Illusion
    Adjustments
  • Gyarados: Dragon Breath
    Move Adjustment
Pokemon Unite is avaliable on Nintendo Switch and mobile device.

