New Update Drops For Pokemon Unite With Patch Notes

A new update has just dropped for Pokemon’s strategic team battle game, Pokemon Unite. The Nintendo Switch brawler has been given some improvements in the form of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. These mainly aim to address overall balance issues within the game’s battles.

Pokemon Unite players can expect to see the battle balance tweaks make their way into the game as of today. The game will need to be updated to its new version 1.8.1.4 in order for players to have the changes applied. Overall, the issues dealt with are to do with fairness in Pokemon Unite‘s gameplay. Damage output and cooldowns have been adjusted to ensure that the battleground is a bit more of a level playing field for everyone. You can check out the patch notes for the new version of Pokemon Unite in full down below.

Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Ver. 1.8.1.4

Update Date/Time

2022-12-21 at 11:00pm PT

Post-Update Version

Ver. 1.8.1.4

Update Details

Battle Pass Updates

Ranked Match Updates

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

If the game has not been updated on your device, please restart the game to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

Sableye

Confuse Ray’s ability to hinder opponents was too powerful and has been nerfed.

Confuse Ray

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 10 sec.

Duraludon

Dragon Pulse’s ability to concentrate damage was too powerful, while Dragon Tail and Revolving Ruin’s ability to defend the user was too powerful. These have been nerfed accordingly.

Dragon Tail

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 12 sec. → 14 sec.

Minimum time between uses: 2 sec. → 2.5 sec.

Dragon Pulse

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 9 sec.

Additional damage from damage markers: reduced by 25%

Revolving Ruin

Shield effect: reduced by 15%

Movement speed decrease for opposing Pokémon that touch the burning ring: reduced by about 20%

Dodrio

The mobility granted by Agility was too high and has been nerfed. Jump Kick has been buffed to allow Dodrio to leap more during battle.

Agility

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 11 sec.

Increased movement speed effect: reduced by 20%

Jump Kick

Cooldown: 7.5 sec. → 6.5 sec.

Azumarill

Water Pulse’s offensive and defensive capabilities were too powerful, so it has been nerfed.

Water Pulse

Cooldown: 4 sec. → 5 sec.

Damage: reduced by about 10%

Buzzwole

Buzzwole previously took too long to reach its full potential, so its Ability has been adjusted to help it become a more active participant in battle. Certain moves have been nerfed to balance this change.

Beast Boost

Now increases the muscle gauge even when Buzzwole deals damage to wild Pokémon

Lunge

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 6 sec. → 7.5 sec.

Cinderace

Pyro Ball, which leaves the user very exposed, has been buffed so that it can deal a suitable amount of damage.

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon: increased by 8%



Urshifu

Liquidation has been buffed so that Rapid Strike Style Urshifu can stay in fights longer.

Liquidation

Cooldown: 12 sec. → 10 sec.

Shield effect: increased by 20%

Liquidation+

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 9 sec.

Shield effect: increased by 20%

