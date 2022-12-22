Elden Ring On Sale At Last In Time For The Holidays

Good news for those of you who’ve been patiently waiting for a price drop on one of the year’s most popular titles. At last, Elden Ring is on sale, which is pretty perfect timing considering Christmas is only a few days away.

While it’s been on offer a few times at various external retailers, this is the first time that players will be able to grab a discount through the official Xbox and PlayStation marketplaces. That’s a good thing if you’re happy to get yourself a digital copy without needing to leave the house and buy a physical version of the game. Elden Ring has massively taken the gaming world by storm this year, although its substantial retail prices throughout 2022 have proved divisive for many members of the gaming community.

Needless to say, a fair amount of people wanting to experience FromSoftware’s dark-fantasy action RPG haven’t been able to play it. The cost of living crisis and widespread economic pressures on many global communities has meant that in 2022, gaming has needed to be treated like the luxury item it is, more so than ever before. However, news of Elden Ring being discounted in time for the festive season is sure to come as a bit of positive news for those who’ve been eager to dive into the game, which was recently chosen as this year’s Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards. The title has picked up a number of accolades throughout 2022, which is no mean feat given that it was released back in February.

Interested players can now grab themselves a copy of Elden Ring from either the Xbox or PlayStation store with a discount of $18.00. That drops the price of the base game down to a more moderate $41.99. You can also pick up the game’s Deluxe Edition for slightly less as part of the sale. If you want to get yourself the full game, plus a digital art book and full accompanying soundtrack, you can currently pick up the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring for $55.99.

The sale will run for around another 11 days, meaning it’s due to end on January 7. So, if you don’t get hold of it before Christmas, you’ve still got a bit of time to treat yourself or a loved one to one of the year’s biggest games after the big day itself.

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source