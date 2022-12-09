Elden Ring Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

The hugely successful role-playing game, Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandi Namco won Game of the Year at this year’s Game Awards 2022.

The brainchild of the director Hidetaka Miyazaki with added worldbuilding from the popular fantasy writer George R. R. Martin was a major success following its release on February 25th, 2022. Opening the Soulsbourne formula into its biggest open world yet, Elden Ring follows a lowly tarnished on their quest to become the new Elden Lord.

Elden Ring was originally intended to act as an evolution of the original Dark Souls and would bring the gameplay formula from the first title in the series to the open world. Elden Ring was massively loved by both players and critics on launch with many already crowing it as Game of the Year all the way back in February. Its open world, gameplay systems, and setting drew huge praise and despite a few technical issues on launch Elden Ring has gone on to sell over 17.5 million copies worldwide.

FromSoftware has seen a massive amount of player support for their titles in recent years with titles like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice being nominated for numerous awards respectively. This isn’t the first time this year that Elden Ring has won a Game of the Year award however as the title received the Ultimate Game of the Year award at this year’s Golden Joystick Awards.

Elden Ring enjoyed a huge level of success at The Game Awards 2022 winning Best Role Playing, Best Art Direction, Best Direction, and of course Game of the Year at the show. You can check out our full list of winners and nominees here.

FromSoftware didn’t just celebrate the victory of Elden Ring at The Game Awards this year as they also announced that Armored Core VI: Fire of Rubicon would be making its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC in 2023. Many eyes will be turned to see what FromSoftware will produce next but given their proven track record we can only expect good things when it comes to punishing and exhilarating gameplay-driven stories.

For those who still haven’t tried this year’s Game of the Year, Elden Ring is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.