Armored Core VI Announced At The Game Awards

Armored Core VI was announced at The Game Awards 2022. The game is set to release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

FromSoftware today revealed that the mech-based series Armored Core is back. Armored Core VI will be fully known as Armored Core VI: Fire of Rubicon. Despite FromSoftware being known for the amazing Soulsbourne series including Elden Ring and Bloodbourne, Armored Core was one of the studio’s very first franchises.

The original Armor Core was released all the way back on July 10th, 1997 for the PlayStation 1. The new entry in the series comes as the 16th entry and will be coming out a full 10 years after the release of Armored Core: Verdict Day released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on September 24th, 2013. TO put that into perspective it released shortly after the original Dark Souls.

There were leaks that FromSoftware might have been working on a new Armored Core game back in January 2022. While no gameplay was shown during the announcement however a decently sized CG trailer was shown for the project showing off all the mech goodness. Little else is known about the title bar the CG trailer but this is definitely something Armored Core fans have been waiting a long time for. Armored Core has predominantly been a multiplayer-focused title with a heavy emphasis on customization and player freedom.

The announcement of Armored Core VI doesn’t come as much of a surprise as players reported receiving a survey detailing elements of the game back in January 2022. The survey reported reading “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki”, “three-dimensional, dynamic action” and a “high degree of freedom in customization.”

Alongside this, the survey continued: “The game is a TPS (third-person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action. You will face strong enemies and fierce battles both long and short range using guns and blades.” The game will reportedly have the government, corporations, cultists, and unknown mercenaries fighting amongst themselves for an alien substance that will “drastically advance human society.”

FromSoftware had a really successful night all things considered with them picking up numerous awards at The Game Awards 2022 including Game of the Year for their title Elden Ring.

There’s no current release date for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon outside of 2023.