Final Fantasy XVI Reveals Story and Gameplay Trailer

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida took the stage at The Games Awards 2022 to unveil a brand new trailer revealing the story and gameplay of the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, set to release on June 22, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI follows the story of Clive Rosfield, the firstborn child of the Archduke of Rosaria, one of the six main factions of the fantasy world of Valisthea. Clive embarks on a mission to defeat the dark Eikon Ifrit, a powerful monster summoned by humans called Dominants. To face the various enemies on his way, Clive can count on the support of his younger brother Joshua, who is the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix. Jill Warrick, a former princess from the fallen Northern Territories and Clive and Joshua’s foster sister, completes the trio.

The gameplay of Final Fantasy XVI seems similar to its predecessor Final Fantasy XV, with Clive using his sword to defeat his enemies in real-time battles. He is also able to use magic, although the exact extent of his powers is yet to be seen. The trailer showed him using electricity and fire magic to repel his enemies and kill them more easily.

The latest Final Fantasy XVI trailer offered a better look at the Eikons, those powerful summoned beings. The video shows a glimpse of Shiva, Garuda, and Ifrit, some of the most popular invoked creatures in the Final Fantasy universe. The story of Final Fantasy XVI seems packed with action and intense battles, as for most previous entries in the series.

The development staff of Final Fantasy XVI is filled with well-known names in the Final Fantasy universe. Naoki Yoshida, who led the development of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and its expansions, is the producer of Final Fantasy XVI. Other key members of the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn staff are working on Final Fantasy XVI, such as creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro, localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox, character designer Kazuya Takahashi, composer Masayoshi Soken, and art director Hiroshi Minagawa. Joining them as the main director for Final Fantasy XVI is Hiroshi Takai, mainly known for his work on Final Fantasy V and The Last Remnant. The combat director for this new entry in the JRPG franchise is Ryota Suzuki, who was in charge of the battles in Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma.

Final Fantasy XVI is launching on PlayStation 5 and PC on June 22, 2023.