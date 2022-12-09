Dune: Awakening Teaser Trailer Drops at 2022 Game Awards

Dune: Awaken is an ambitious open-world survival MMO that will bring Arrakis to life for players around the world. You won’t be alone as “thousands of players” will be exploring the world as well. During the 2022 Game Awards, we got to see a pre-alpha teaser trailer for the upcoming game.

Like the best of Dune, “it starts in the desert.” Because Arrakis, the desert planet, is basically one of the main characters of the franchise, the game has to get it right. The enormous sand cloud about to eclipse the sun is a great touch, even though this is pre-alpha footage. The large rock features and caves with bases built into them look spot on too. The perfect places to hide from the massive sandworms!

Inside one of these rock features is an underground lab. Called the “ancient halls of the testing stations,” we can see that there is an abundance of plants! These are likely the Ecology Labs, though we don’t know what will take place here in the game. We know that we will be exploring these labs, the nearby villages, and the rolling sand dunes. Hopefully, the gameplay footage will do the desert justice.

We can see from the trailer that mining for spice will be a part of the game. With spice gathering comes the danger of getting eaten by sandworms, and we did get a brief look at one popping up under the vehicles. Besides the worms, there is danger everywhere. The villages and desert are full of bandits to fend off. You will have to battle on foot and in the sky as you utilize the flying vehicles that look like dragonfly-inspired helicopters. So get excited about the Dune firearms and desert skirmishes.

You’ll build your own base where it will be safe from sandworms and craft your own weapons and vehicles. All in an open desert world where other players are attempting to do the same thing. This game has the potential to be amazing for fans of the books and even the movie.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can check it out below!

Dune: Awakening doesn’t have a release date yet. We’re excited to see what the devs do with this ambitious project. If it looks as good as this early teaser trailer, it just might be worth waiting for!

