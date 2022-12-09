Crash Team Rumble Announced At The Game Awards

Activision Blizzard and developer Toys for Bob today announced Crash Team Rumble at The Game Awards 2022. The game is also set to release in 2023.

With all the PvP fighter experiences coming out at the moment it was surprising to see Crash Bandicoot receive the same treatment. There isn’t much known about Crash Team Rumble outside of it being a 4v4 multiplayer game.

According to the game’s press release, the aim of the game is “to lead their squad to victory, players will slide, smash, bump, and bash as a team to be the ‘fur-st’ to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone while simultaneously defending the opponent team’s drop zone,”

The first Crash Bandicoot was released all the way back on September 9th, 1996 to colossal critic and user acclaim. Initially developed by Naughty Dog (The Last of Us, Uncharted) and Vivendi Games before the torch was picked up by Toys for Bob. Toys for Bob are responsible for the great success of both Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has you fighting toe to toe once again against the notorious Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy. Largely considered the best original Crash Bandicoot platformer to come out since Crash Bandicoot 3: The Wrath of Cortex. It combines the great box bashing, Wumpa collecting brilliance of the original titles whilst adding brand-new elements to the formula. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time introduces 4 Quantum Masks that completely alter the original gameplay formula. Everything from phasing objects in and out of reality to spinning so much you jump to greater heights the game adds such a fresh and unique element to the beloved Crash Bandicoot formula.

The most recent entry in the Crash Bandicoot series added so much replayability to the game with near-endless collectibles and the iconic pass-and-play mode.

If you’re looking for a Crash Bandicoot fix while you wait for the latest entry in the series Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The most recent entry in the series, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time which was released on October 2nd, 2020 is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Crash Team Rumble is set to launch in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.