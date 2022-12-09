Marvel’s Avengers Glitch Is Playing Cap’s Shield On Bucky

A player of Marvel’s Avengers recently came across a rather interesting bug while they played as The Winter Soldier, which was just recently added to the game. Bucky was just recently added to the game after having released in 2020. This game is no stranger to having its glitches and its bugs…but this is an interesting one for sure. In a clip from a Reddit user, it shows themselves playing as The Winter Soldier and we see the glitch in the video. After a short bit, Bucky’s legs stretch and twist around behind him as a gun pops into his hands…then Captain America’s shield then slice into him before it flies around his body. It is quite odd honestly.

Many other Reddit users then commented that the bug is kinda line Michael Jackson dance moves which is a funny thing to think about. Another Reddit user went on to mention maybe it was punishment for not buying enough skins or some also saying maybe it was a glitch as a paid emote.

This is the only glitch players have found so far with Bucky, but it is a rather odd issue that needs fixing. Another user also mentioned that it might be a glitch linked to The Winter Soldier’s skin. With the game being made available in Playstation Plus subscription earlier this year, more players are not playing the game, so honestly it could be a glitch that came from the game being overloaded. However, the game has had leaks of ending soon…which haven’t been confirmed yet but many fans have noticed how there has been a more skins than heroes added to the game lately. But hopefully Marvel’s Avengers will be able to become a better live-service game to match the movie franchise…that’s what many fans so many of us really want. Many fans just want more and more from this game and we are unsure what the creators will have in store.

You can now play as Bucky AKA. The Winter Soldier in Marvel’s Avengers now…as well as buy many of his skins which match things from in his movies.

You can play Marvel’s Avengers on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S…as well as quick it out on PlayStation’s Plus Subscription plan too. The game is worth it and many Marvel fans will instantly fall in love. Have fun playing as Bucky and The Winter Soldier today!

