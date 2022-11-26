Is Marvel’s Avengers Doomed To A “Grim Future”?

Plenty of video games out there have had a “rough launch” on consoles, handhelds, or PC and have come back strong once the time and effort that was needed was put in. No Man’s Sky is an excellent example of that. Hello Games promised many things for its universal title and wasn’t much like those promises at launch. However, years later, the game is an expansive title that many are enjoying or trying out for the first time. Many have been hoping that Marvel’s Avengers would get that same treatment over time due to its problematic launch. But now, rumors are saying it might only go so far in terms of content.

A “prominent leaker” for the game, who goes by the name Miller, has been talking about the title on a podcast and revealed that in his mind, based on what he’s heard, things are looking grim. He was asked if Marvel’s Avengers would get a new wave of players throughout the next batch of content, and he said this:

“I got to tell you, I’m not sure we ever will… There’s only so much that I can say, I’ve had conversations in the last few weeks that paint a rather grim picture of the future…

I was on record a few months ago saying I don’t think we’re going to make it to the 4.0 update series. I really don’t see it.”

He further committed to that last part by noting that they’re not yet through the 3.0 series, so that’s another year of content before they can try to get to 4.0.

Miller also pointed out other issues with the game, such as how one of the original DLC characters meant to come out was She-Hulk. They already had a voice actress for her, but her content keeps getting delayed. In addition, crystal Dynamics, the team behind the title, has been going through staffing changes quite a bit, and now they’re owned by Embracer Group.

Miller thinks if Embracer Group invests more in the game, they could pull off all the content, including the She-Hulk DLC, but it’s now uncertain.

Given all the time and energy put into the game so far to try and fix it, people on Reddit have been wondering if the title is only “progressing” due to contractual bindings. If so, the game might get a “hard stop” soon, depending on how things play out. Only time will tell.

Source: YouTube