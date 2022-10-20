“Planet Hulk” Brings New Outift For Captain America in Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is on point with the latest outfit we get this week in the Marketplace. The official Twitter account just tweet about it not long ago and can we all just agree that skin is really freaking cool.

Marketplace Updates

Inspired by 2015’s “Planet Hulk” storyline is a new Outfit for Cap! Depicting a battle-worn Captain America, ‘Gladiator’ shows a version of the character who is trapped in a forbidden zone of wild Hulks. You can pick this up in the Marketplace today by itself or as part of our ‘Battle World’ Bundle that features the Outfit alongside a suite of Emotes, Nameplates, and Takedowns!

Weekly Updates

The Tachyon Anomaly limited-time event continues until 10/27! Earn powerful gear by completing event missions around the globe.

After all that time in the ice (also: space), it’s time to train! Earn Triple-XP while playing as Captain America this week until 10/27!

We have extended our Anniversary Login Bonus! Players who log in before 10/31 will immediately receive a bundle of MCU-inspired Outfits, in celebration of our 2nd Anniversary! The bundle includes: Iron Man’s Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios’ ‘Iron Man 2’ Thor’s Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor’ Captain America’s Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios’ ‘The Avengers’ One 7-Day Hero’s Catalyst One 7-Day Fragment Extractor

Captain America’s ‘Secret Empire’ Outfit remains the Shipments Specialty Item until 11/3. This Specialty Item is guaranteed on your 100th claim!

Captain America is our featured Hero in the Marketplace this week! Until 10/27, enjoy:

50% off non-MCU Outfits (excludes the new ‘Gladiator’ Outfit)

50% off all Nameplates

50% of all Emotes

50% off all Takedowns

This week’s free Marketplace item is a 2-hr. Fragment Extractor that earns you double Fragments for all Heroes. Don’t forget to claim it!

The Marketplace is a place for us to feature purchasable cosmetics in the form of Outfits, Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates. The Marketplace’s Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items rotate weekly and can be purchased with Credits.

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers: a free Black Widow-themed Drop is yours for the taking starting 10/21! The Drop includes her ‘Widow’s Origin’ Outfit, a Nameplate, a 3-Day Hero’s Catalyst, and a 3-Day Fragment Extractor! Claim your drop now! https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/avengers

You can get Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game has weekly updates as well as many skins coming out almost every few days to keep the game exciting. There are also many more heroes that are supposed to be coming to the game within the next few months including Bucky Barnes, The Winter Soldier.

