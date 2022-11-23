Marvel’s Avengers Drops New Winter Soldier Narrative Trailer

Ahead of the game’s next big update next week, Marvel’s Avengers has given players a first look at its new playable hero. As revealed last week, the latest character from the great and glorious roster of Marvel icons to enter Marvel’s Avengers will be Bucky Barnes, otherwise known as the Winter Soldier.

Crystal Dynamics has now released a new narrative trailer for the incoming hero, which details both his story in the Marvel’s Avengers game world and a bit more about his overall look and design. It’s revealed in the clip that the game version of the Winter Soldier has been tied into his comic book roots somewhat more than perhaps those who know him best from the MCU may have thought.

However, the team at Crystal Dynamics have used the iconic backstory of the character to craft a hero who is “faithful to his comic book origins yet unique to our game.” The trailer also gives players a bit more insight into what the Winter Soldier will feel like to play, with some footage of his moves, skill set and abilities being shown off. You can check the new clip out in full for yourself right here to get a feel for what this iteration of Bucky Barnes will bring to the table when he arrives in Marvel’s Avengers next week.

As discussed in the clip, the Winter Soldier will be introducing some new aspects to the Marvel’s Avengers storyline for players to explore. His custom mission chain will see him searching for answers to the disappearance of his long-time friend and wartime companion Captain America. However, he’ll be working against the threat of Marvel’s Avengers antagonists Monica and MODOK, who have the ability to reactivate his deadly Winter Soldier assassin programming at any time.

The narrative focuses on the redemption arc behind Bucky Barnes’ character, and his fighting moves as shown in the clip do look pretty impressive. While many players have dropped out and returned to Marvel’s Avengers over the last year or two, with new characters, storylines, cosmetics and other new content items making their way into the game, it is clear that Crystal Dynamics is far from finished with the title. With the next character heading into the game rumoured to be She-Hulk, it may be a good time to give the action another try.

The Winter Soldier arrives in Marvel’s Avengers as part of the game’s next update on November 27. You can play the game now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

