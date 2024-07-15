The Finals Developer Embark Studios Apologizes to Xbox Players

PC and PS5 players got the new update, but Xbox fans have been left in the dust.

While PlayStation 5 and PC players got to experience the 3.4 update for The Finals last week, Xbox players have been left behind, leading to some understandable frustration. The update brings shorter wait-times and party chat, but it looks like a release date for Xbox consoles hasn’t yet been decided.

“We’re currently working together with Microsoft on the situation that’s blocking the 3.4 release on Xbox. I currently don’t have an ETA for when we will be able to release, but as soon as I learn anything, I will share it with all of you,” said an Embark dev in the game’s official Discord channel.

“We’re super sorry for this lengthy delay, and can only ask that you’re patient with us as we work through it.”

In an interview with MP1ST in December 2023, the dev team explained why it had decided to skip out on popular 5v5 modes like free-for-all.

“The reason for that is when we started building this game our ambition was to make something different,” said creative director Gustav Tilleby. “Part of us doing that is this whole idea of environmental dynamism and using the environment and all that sort of stuff. Obviously, there are a lot of different types of gadgets in the game as well.

We’ve tested a bunch of different modes during development. It’s something that we want to work on over coming seasons, adding more types of game modes and different types of play. But for the launch, we focused on these modes for that reason.”

While there are plenty of multiplayer shooters flooding the market, The Finals brings something extra–almost everything a player sees is destructible. Shooting a gun at a building can cause it to collapse, and players can utilize everything from katana to rocket launchers to get the job done.

The Finals was released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7, 2023.

Source