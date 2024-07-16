Overwatch 2 Update Adds Some Needed Nerfs

Overwatch 2 has had many ups and downs, but it was lucky enough to have many of its former community rejoin and love the game even though some of its most familiar parts were changed from launch. Recently the game has received a bring new update providing some nerfs to the game that might come as very needed to some players.

Below are the patch notes straight from the developer website regarding Overwatch 2‘s recent update.

PICKABLE PASSIVES

Sombra has taken over the Quick Play game modes again and will be giving you an extra boost of your choice with Pickable Passives. For the next two days, you can pick an additional passive to benefit the role you are playing in.

Developer Comments: Pickable Passives looks at whether providing an additional upgrade changes how you approach forming compositions or responding to the enemy team during a match. We’re also curious to see how much it puts a dent into overall game clarity. We’re excited to see what y’all think!

Pickable Passives will take over the Quick Play ruleset from July 15 to July 16.

All players will be able to choose one of three selectable passives for their role to get an extra benefit for their hero.

Choose and change your passive anytime in the start of the game, in the spawn room, or while in the respawn phase of after being eliminated.

Standard Role Passives also remain in effect.

Pickable Tank Passives

Unyielding – Debuff duration reduced by 40%.

Armored – Convert 100 health into Armor.

Last Stand – 50% cooldown reduction when below 50% HP.

Pickable Damage Passives

Slayer – See critical health enemies through walls.

Trigger Happy – Increase ammo capacity by 20%.

Frenzy – Eliminations grant a brief 30% speed boost.

Pickable Support Passives

Resourceful – Reduce cooldowns by 20%.

Swift Save – Increase Healing by 50% for targets below 35% HP.

Close Call – Gain a brief 20% speed boost when below 50% HP.