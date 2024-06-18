Overwatch 2 Launches Trailer For New Season

Overwatch 2 has officially released a new trailer talking more about what the new upcoming season 11 as the new season is gettin ready to roll out on June 20, which is just a few days away. The Overwatch 2 community has already been buzzing with news as players have been told that the beloved Pink Mercy as well as a Rose Gold Mercy.

On top of this news, Blizzard has announced a lot of what is to be expected from the brand new season, as well as the many brand new skins coming too. The next battle pass will be featuring new skins and some even being related to the Power Rangers, which many probably remember from when they were kids or even the more recent shows.

Season 11 of Overwatch 2 will begin on Thursday June 20, 2024. However, there isn’t an official time that the update will roll out. But, their usual update time after past patterns so we are going to hope it will happen that way again.

11 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 2 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 7 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 8 p.m. CEST for Paris

for Paris 3 a.m. JST on April 15 for Tokyo

In the update there will be a brand new map, Runapasi, the new Season 11 battle pass with mystic skins, and much more. The Pink Mercy will also be dropped this month as well for players to purchase in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.