Blue Prince: How To Open The Antechamber

The Antechamber is your main goal in Blue Prince. The little white room at the top-center of the house map is what you’re trying to reach — and getting there is a lot harder than just creating a string of rooms to the top. There are three locked doors in the Antechamber, and you’ll need to open them before you can successfully reach the room. There are three secret levers located in the house and each one opens one of the Antechamber doors.

Finding just one of these levers is a challenge. Unlike other devices and rooms in the house, a pulled lever is NOT PERMANENT so you’ll need to try and find these levers every run. There are three you can find on your first attempts — and a fourth lever that’s only available much, much later in the game. We’ll talk about the Underground Lever later. For now, here’s how to open the lower three doors to the Antechamber.

How To Open the Antechamber

The Antechamber is the white room at the top of the map — it’s always visible when you bring up the blueprint rooms in your house. It’s located in the center-top and there are three locked doors to access. Reaching the Antechamber is tricky, but unlocking the doors is much harder.

What Is Inside The Antechamber? : For reaching the Antechamber, you’ll get the Basement Key . This key is used to open doors with a red symbol on the Grounds.

To unlock the doors to the Antechamber, you’ll need to pull hidden levers. There are hidden levers all over the map, and they’re pretty difficult to find. Some levers are harder to find than others.

Greenhouse : Lever unlocks the south door of the Antechamber.

: Lever unlocks the west door of the Antechamber. (Smash the wall with the Power Hammer to unlock the east door of the Antechamber.) Underground: Lever unlocks the north door of the Antechamber. The north door leads to Room 46 and is your ultimate goal. [This guide won’t cover the North Lever or the Underground.]

Some of the levers are much more difficult to reach than others. Here are detailed instructions for finding the lever in each room.

Greathall: The easiest lever to find. It is always located in the one of the locked doors in the Greathall. This uncommon hallway always has seven locked doors. Unlock the door in one of the corners to find the Lever. Pull it to unlock the east (left) antechamber door.

The Greathall is even better if you find the synergy room that unlocks all hallway doors, making it much easier to access. Still, if you have a surplus of keys this is a simple lever to go for.

Greenhouse: An uncommon room, the lever is broken in the Greenhouse. To repair it, you’ll need the Broken Lever item found in the Workshop room, which is another uncommon room. The Greenhouse only appears on the west or east edge squares of the map — and it appears much, much more often on the east edge of the house.

The Greenhouse is the second-trickiest room. The room itself will only appear if you’re on the right edge of the map — it can spawn sometimes on the left side, but much less often and only on higher ranks.

Secret Garden : The hardest-to-find room. You’ll need to acquire the Secret Garden Key item, one of the major keys , to make this room appear. The Secret Garden will only spawn in the upper-ranked east or west edge and is much more likely to appear on the east edge of the map.

: The hardest-to-find room. You’ll need to acquire the item, one of the , to make this room appear. The Secret Garden will only spawn in the upper-ranked east or west edge and is much more likely to appear on the east edge of the map. To make the Secret Garden appear, use the Secret Garden Key on a locked door on the edge of the house. If the key works, the Secret Garden will appear.

on a locked door on the edge of the house. If the key works, the Secret Garden will appear. To reveal the lever, turn the two wheels until all the pointers are facing the moon statue. A lever will appear in the slot.

until all the pointers are facing the moon statue. A lever will appear in the slot. If you have the Power Hammer, smash through the cracked wall to the right of the lever to permanently unlock a third wheel. Turn all the pointers to the east to reveal a second lever that unlocks the east Antechamber door.

The Secret Garden Key is especially tricky to find — we’ve found it in the Car Trunk in the Garage — you’ll need the Car Key special item to collect it. We’ve also found the key as a reward for solving the Billiards Room Puzzle. The Secret Garden Key can also be found in the rare Music Room which always contains a major key and a minor key.

Reaching any of the levers is rare and making it to the Antechamber is especially difficult on any run, but knowing all your options makes reaching the Antechamber so much easier.