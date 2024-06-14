Overwatch 2 Season 11 Reveal Is Happening Soon

Overwatch 2 might have not been shown at the most recent Xbox Games Showcase, but players of the game will be pleased to know that there is still news coming for it whether or not that it was. Players will want to go ahead and get excited for June 17, as that will be the day that the developers finally release what the new season will be.

The free-to-play game doesn’t always brind a new hero to the game with each passing season, but Season 10 did bring a big new Damage hero to the game, but it is unknown if we will get another one with Season 11 about to start. With that being said, it looks like players might have to wait a while longer for the new Support hero that was teased to be coming. This one might come during Season 12 according to GameRant.

Without a new hero, players are wondering what Season 11 of Overwatch 2 will entail, and so far all we know is that the new season name will be “Super Mega Ultrawatch” and we also know it will have some Power Ranger inspired skins as well Super Sentai and Beetleborgs. There are also rumors of a brand new mode called Clash coming to the game as well, but it isn’t confirmed.

Players will finally know all of what is coming to Overwatch 2 in just a few days when it is announced on Monday, June 17. Until then, Overwatch 2 is avaliable on all platforms as a free-to-play game.