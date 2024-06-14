Madden NFL 25 Reveals Key Bonuses and Editions!

Currently, both the NBA and NHL are winding down their finals. In fact, at the time of this writing, two teams are in a 3-0 lead, which means that, barring a big comeback, things could end soon. To that end, fans will then look to other sports to keep their interests going, and given the time of year we’re in, that means they’ll look to football season soon enough. The good news is that before that even starts, Madden NFL 25 will arrive, and that’s something that will whet the appetites of both gamers and football fans for some time.

It’s true that Madden NFL 25 won’t release until August 16th, so we still have over two months of waiting to go, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t new information to talk about. Just recently, the NFL revealed that San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey will be the cover athlete for the game. That’s not a surprise, per se, because McCaffrey has been one of the league’s most dominant figures for many years. He plays both running back and wide receiver at times, and he’s dominant in both positions. Plus, he was one of the key people who helped get the 49ers to the Super Bowl in January. While they did lose the game, it was still quite a bout.

Anyway, alongside his arrival as the cover athlete, new details about the base editions, special editions, and pre-order bonuses for the title were unveiled. For example, as noted by ComicBook.com, if you were to get the standard edition of the game, you’ll have the chance to get some pre-order bonuses if you buy the game early enough. Some of the items include an XP boost, some cosmetic items, and something to help you in Ultimate Team.

If you get the Deluxe Edition, though, you’ll get three days of extra playing time ahead of everyone else! You’ll also get early access to challenges in Ultimate Team, special cards, and so on. It’ll be $100, but for some people, that’ll be worth it.

Another announcement is that the gameplay trailer will drop on June 18th. Many are curious about how the game will change gameplay-wise compared to the previous edition. One of the series’ biggest drawbacks is that they’ve often charged gamers full price for a game that only has small updates and changes. If that doesn’t change here, there could be some serious backlash. The trailer and the game’s release will likely tell all.