EA Sports College Football 25 Gets First Trailer, New Features Detailed

There’s something special about going to a college football game, especially when it’s a good game that could help decide the fate of the two teams’ seasons. College sports have always been rabid when it comes to fan loyalty, and you can’t truly experience it unless you go there yourselves. That’s honestly been one of the biggest problems with video games trying to replicate that experience. It looks like football, but it doesn’t FEEL like the college football you watch every year. EA Sports College Football 25 aims to change that, and they just dropped a trailer to highlight that fact.

As you can see below, EA Sports College Football 25 looks impressive. That shouldn’t be too surprising, given that the game uses the same video game engine as the NFL titles by EA Sports. However, what is immediately clear within the trailer is that the atmosphere and “feel” of being in places like Death Valley, Notre Dame, the heart of Texas and so on have a personality all their own. The trailer highlights the elements that make each team special, such as when they get a score or an interception, we see the team celebrate in a way that’s unique to them.

We also see the crowd interacting in a big way and even see things like the prized mascots for the teams going to work to help cheer on their squads. This is but one of the many new features the returning franchise will have:

For example, we know that within the game, home-field advantage will matter. When you have tens of thousands of fans cheering your team on, you’re going to feel it. Or, if you’re on the other side, you’ll have to deal with it.

Then, there’s the “Wear & Tear” system. Remember, these are college kids, so they don’t dedicate every waking moment of their lives to getting into the best shape possible and staying that way. Every hit affects your player, so you’ll have to use your entire team wisely throughout the season if you hope to survive it and win the national championship.

If that’s not enough for you, there will be key moments that happen before the ball is even snapped! You’ll need to get a bead on what your opponent is doing and how your players are reacting to the situation. Just like in the real thing, every play can change the game.

The franchise returns to consoles on July 19th!