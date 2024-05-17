Toby Fox Provides An Update On Deltarune Chapter 4

One of the ironies of the gaming industry is that sometimes one of the most hyped games around isn’t a AAA title. Instead, it’s something on a much smaller scale that fans know will be good, and they can’t wait to get their hands on it. Such is the case with Deltarune Chapter 4. The latest entry in the beloved RPG title has been in the works for quite a while, and Toby Fox, who also made the iconic title Undertale, knows that fans are waiting on him to get the next chapter done so they can continue the story and their adventure.

The good news is that Toby Fox did provide an update on Deltarune Chapter 4, and it featured plenty of positive news. The bad news is that even he is hesitant to give a release window or a firm release date. Here is a key section from that update:

“Thanks to increased management power provided by my new producer, we’ve been able to hire a few more people onto the team! Everyone’s only been working on the team for a little over a month and a half, but it’s making a real difference already. The producers M.O. is, “for the fan’s sake, let’s finish this before we become old and wrinkled” … I agree! (instantly stops being wrinkled).”

Fox further noted that because of the new hires and the progress they’re making, the team is in line to meet its “internal deadline.” What does that mean? It’s hard to say, as Fox also noted that he’s worried that something could come along to push them back:

“Even if Chapter 4 is completed smoothly, there may be surprise factors, so we’re not at the point where we can make a solid promise. That being said, we will let you guys know as soon as we can! I can’t wait for you guys to see more of the moments and characters I’ve had in my head for the past 8 years…”

He acknowledged that the game is taking much longer than he thought it would and that it’s “weighing” on the team, but he also hopes that the next update he gives will feature talk about the game’s “first full pass.”

So on the one hand, the game isn’t coming out soon by all accounts. However, Toby is getting some much-needed help, and it’s progressing the game’s development quite well. In the end, that’s all we can ask for.