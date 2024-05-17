The Best Games Like Minecraft

Here are some games to play if you love Minecraft.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time. Period. Gamers love to go there and have fun, and I’m sure many of you have dove into its blocky nature over the years. But what if you wanted something “fresh?” Something that’s like the Mojang game, but isn’t. If that is what you desire, allow me to show you the gest games like Minecraft!

#23 7 Days To Die

7 Days To Die is similar to Minecraft because it has zombies. I kid, it’s not just that. This title is a more “darker tone” to what you might enjoy in Minecraft.

You’re set in a world full of zombies and other people trying to survive, and it’s up to you to decide how you want to live in this world. You can choose to fight with all you have, or you can build up a chunk of this massive playing area to suit your needs and the needs of others. It’s up to you to survive, though.

#22 Vintage Story

If you like Minecraft’s visual style, and wonder if it could be put into a “darker theme” while also featuring difficult gameplay, then check out Vintage Story.

The game puts you in a post-apocalyptic world that is infused with Lovecraftian-style horrors and themes. The game boasts that it’s “uncompromising” in its survival elements, so it’ll be quite a challenge for you to get through. I wish you luck.

#21 Valheim

At this point, I feel I must remind you that Minecraft does have a Survival Mode, and many of these games share that focus, including Valheim.

In this game inspired by Norse mythology, you’ll have the ability to play with several other players and forge ahead in a mystical realm that is full of enemies and opportunities.

Build yourself a life there, craft incredible weapons to take down threats, and see what’s just beyond the next stretch of land.

#20 The Forest Series

Here’s another survival series for you, as The Forest has two games that will test how well you can manage resources and take down threats that are always coming for you.

Whether you’re trapped within a literal forest or an island that has a large forest area, survival is your only priority. That’s not easy when these places are filled with mutants, cannibals and other threats that have no issues killing you.

So scavenge for supplies and craft what you need to get out of there alive.

#19 Terraria

One of the truly beautiful things about Minecraft is the freedom it gives players. If you want that in another title, I recommend Terraria.

This game is expansive in ways that can even make Minecraft feel small. You’ll be put into a randomly generated world with each “pass” you do. Once there, you do whatever you want. Full stop.

You can build a city to house people in, or you can go search for treasures, fight enemies, etc. The world is fast and full of things to do, so go see what YOU want to do.

#18 Starbound

If you prefer to have your freedom not bound to one world, I can offer you a different game via Starbound. As the name suggests, you’ll have a universe to explore through never-ending adventures.

There is a story within the game, as your homeworld was destroyed, and you have the option to figure out what happened and prevent it from happening again. But you don’t have to do that story if you don’t want to!

Explore planets, make a zoo full of alien life, or colonize an endless amount of worlds! You can craft your galactic adventure to your heart’s content.

#17 Rising World

Do you like the building mechanics within Minecraft? Do you wish that they had a more realistic look to them at times? If so, Rising World might be what you’re looking for.

The title is an open-world sandbox space where you can harvest over 200 materials within the game’s world to build whatever you want. In fact, that’s what the team wants you to do more than anything.

Build a town, or a castle, or a statue to your greatness! All options are available.

#16 Dinkum

Games like Dinkum are perfect for those who like to build, manage, and see what comes from their efforts. The title puts you in an Australian Outback-like area and has you building up a bustling town one building at a time.

The more you build, the more likely people will visit or even come to live there. Just remember, while you will eventually take care of them, it’s still your town to decorate how you see fit.

#15 Don’t Starve

One could point to Don’t Starve as one of the “ultimate survival series” in the gaming space. After all, no matter what version you partake in, it demands that you work hard to survive.

True to that desire, you won’t be given a guide, tutorial, or hints on what you need to do next. You MUST find a way to survive on the island or other areas you’re now stuck upon. If you don’t, you will die.

#14 Raft

I’ve never been on a raft, have you? If not, the game called Raft will be quite a unique challenge. In the title, you’ll be stuck on a literal raft with no sign of land around you. With minimal resources at your beck and call, you’ll have to be crafty with how you get what you need to make it to the next day.

You’ll have to fish to get food, build up your raft with whatever you can find so you can make a true home on it, and battle back a shark, all in the name of survival.

#13 Subnautica

Imagine crash landing on an alien planet and having to dive deep into the depths of its oceans to survive. That’s the basic premise of Subnautica.

You are a scientist who crash lands in the oceans of a new world, and must dive all over the place to build up your underwater base so you can keep going.

The waters of this world are beautiful and full of life. But not all of that life is there to be stared at. Be prepared for dangers, and always keep an eye on your dive suit.

#12 ECO: Global Survival

Our world is a vibrant place where everything affects everything, even if we don’t realize it. In ECO: Global Survival, you’ll have the chance to prove that you can run the world better than the people currently in charge.

You’ll start from scratch and build up towns, cities, farms, and tend to wildlife as you try to make a vibrant planet. However, with each action you take, you affect the world.

Look at simulation results to see what you’re doing wrong, and try to stop it before things get worse.

#11 Craftopia

To narrow down Craftopia to one specific genre, or tie to Minecraft, would be a bit mean because the team behind it took various things from numerous titles to make something special that multiple people could play at once.

In Craftopia, you’ll have a massively open world to enjoy alongside other players. You can farm to your heart’s content or make various buildings to do automated tasks for you so you can do more “fun things.”

There are monsters to fight, vehicles to ride, and so much more.

#10 Subsistence

On the surface, Subsistence seems like many of the survival and world-building games I’ve mentioned so far. However, there is an important twist here. Specifically, you’re not alone in this world.

More specifically, you can play with a friend to build up a base for yourself and develop it so you can survive. But the game will have “hunters” doing the same thing, and eventually, they’ll come after you.

You’ll need to fight them off so you can keep what’s yours and continue surviving.

#9 Satisfactory

Remember the game I showed you about saving the planet? Yeah, Satisfactory is the opposite of that. This game is about putting up factories all over the planet because that’s what your corporate bosses want!

You’ll explore the planet you’re on and slowly build things up until they’re a factory-filled paradise. Then, you can travel the world via special vehicles to look for your next location to build something on!

#8 Stardew Valley

Ah, I get to talk about Stardew Valley now. This is a pleasure because it’s one of the best-selling games ever, and it is perfect for people who just want to relax and have fun. You know, just like Minecraft?

The game’s plot is simple. You inherit a farm from your grandfather and are allowed to do whatever you want with it. Grow crops to your personal desires, and then go into the local town and mingle with the townfolk!

You might even find a “special someone” there…

#7 No Man’s Sky

Yes, there are many differences between Minecraft and No Man’s Sky, including the differences in their quality at launch. However, Hello Games did improve its title, and it embodies much of what Mojang built. It has a large area to explore, mysteries to unlock, new creatures to find, places to build, etc.

Plus, the game, just like Minecraft, is now rich in content because of its DLC. There’s never been a better time to give this game a second chance.

#6 Dragon Quest Builders 2

What do you get when you mix an RPG like Dragon Quest with Minecraft? You get Dragon Quest Builders 2.

You’ll be in a world where building, crafting, and more are banned. Naturally, you’re not going to take that lying down, are you? So you’ll work to free the world while also making incredible inventions and creations in the process.

#5 Ark: Survival Evolved

Much like Minecraft, in Ark: Survival Evolved, you start out with nothing to your name. The difference is that this is a bad thing, considering you’re on an island full of monsters and other people who aren’t required to be nice to you.

You’ll have to search for resources and build up your technology so you can survive what’s out there. Oh, and you can tame dinosaurs if you’re good enough.

#4 Lego Worlds

Who doesn’t love playing with Legos? Exactly. The problem has always been the scale of which you could build. However, with Lego Worlds, that won’t be a problem anymore!

With all the bricks you could ever want at your disposal, you’ll travel through this Lego world and build it up to what you desire it to look like. Want to make the biggest city ever? Or a place of medieval machinations? Well, start making it brick by brick.

#3 Space Engineers

When you first look at Space Engineers, you might think it’s all about exploring and gathering resources, but it’s more nuanced than that. You’ll be building a craft to fly through space, explore planets, and even construct massive space stations!

Ironically, unlike Minecraft, the game has been built so that it does exist within the realm of science, which has just advanced a few decades.

Either way, you’ll have fun bounding through space.

#2 Boundless

Yes, I made that “bounding through space” line knowing Boundless was next. After all, you’ll be bounding through space in this game, too!

However, this time around, you’ll be in a more Minecraft-style universe where you’ll travel by portals to different places to see what you can find and do.

Your path in the game will be determined by your various choices, so choose wisely and have fun along the way.

#1 Terasology

Believe it or not, Terasology was actually a title that was built around a tech demo that was based on Minecraft back in 2011.

Ever since its launch, people have been coming in to push the game’s bounds and see what else they can craft in it. This is perfect for those who want to truly “build something with their own hands” and see what the results may be.

Yes, it’s a bit more technical than the other titles on this list, but many have had fun in it!