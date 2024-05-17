Lies of P DLC Coming Later This Year

Some speculate more content will come on the anniversary of the game's release.

Fans of last year’s Pinocchio-themed soulslike Lies of P can look forward to new content coming soon, with DLC now scheduled to be released before the end of 2024. Neowiz hasn’t announced an exact date, but many have speculated that it may come on the game’s first anniversary in September.

This news comes from the latest Neowiz fiscal report.

Lies of P DLC will be released later this year according to the Neowiz fiscal report.

–

It is currently windowed for the second half of 2024, but an exact release date hasn't been announced. The fiscal year for Korea is Jan 1-Dec 31 so we can expect it before the calendar end. pic.twitter.com/1tq9X1W9hD — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) May 15, 2024

More information could potentially come during next month’s Summer showcases.

Along with the upcoming DLC, a sequel is also in the works.

“We spent a lot of time in putting the word out there for Lies of P, and we don’t want to waste it on just one game,” the game’s director Choi Ji-Won said in a late 2022 interview. “Also, there are so many attractive stories and characters behind and around Pinocchio, so we’re of course thinking about a series game after this one.”

The sequel doesn’t have a release window just yet, but Neowiz is likely hard at work to get the title out as soon as possible given the incredible critical and commercial success of the first game. Who knew that an incredibly difficult steampunk Pinocchio-centric soulslike was what people wanted?

“For me, every second of developing this game was exciting because for me it is my baby,” the director said. “So developing this game is basically growing my baby, raising my baby, and developing this game and seeing this game being improved step by step was very touching for me,” Ji-Won said prior to the game’s release.

Lies of P was released in September 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.