Lies of P Director Discusses Game’s Length, DLC, and Sequel

The game might not be out yet, but the studio has lofty goals.

The big winner at this year’s Gamescom was Lies of P, a souls-like title developed by Korean game developer Round 8 Studio. Wowing audiences with an explosive trailer and plenty of gameplay footage, the game was inspired by the world of Pinocchio, and will follow the titular character as he explores a haunting world filled with terrifying puppets. During his quest to find Gepetto, Pinnochio will desperately fight to become human, and quests will be procedurally generated depending on how well you can lie.

If that doesn’t sound intriguing enough, the title also includes a robust weapon-making system, allowing players to combine weapons in a number of unique ways to make battle even more addicting.

In a new interview with the game’s director Choi Ji-Won, Prankster101 uncovered some more details about the game itself, along with the future the devs want for their beloved creation. While the game is unlikely to release before next summer, fans might want to prepare for this to be the first game in a proposed franchise and not simply a one-off title.

“We spent a lot of time in putting the word out there for Lies of P, and we don’t want to waste it on just one game. We are planning an expanded pack or DLC,” the director said. “Also, there are so many attractive stories and characters behind and around Pinocchio, so we’re of course thinking about a series game after this one.”

It looks like the game won’t be short either–the director states that it will take most players 30 hours to play through the story, though that number is bumped up to 60 hours for those wanting to uncover every secret.

“I decided to go with a longer play-time game because I thought I could target both players who love to enjoy longer play-times as well as shorter play-times,” he said. “Even for the player who wants to enjoy the shorter game, they can take it stage by stage. Each stage, if you really go through it, will take around 10 hours, and each stage has different characteristics and features. If you take it one stage at a time, as one game, then you’ll enjoy it step by step.”

The game’s director also noted that Lies of P has been in development for over two years and that each step has been precious, given that this is his passion project.

“For me, every second of developing this game was exciting because for me it is my baby,” the director said. “So developing this game is basically growing my baby, raising my baby, and developing this game and seeing this game being improved step by step was very touching for me.”

Previously, Choi Ji-Won was known for developing the combat system for the MMORPG Lost Ark.

Lies of P is scheduled to be released worldwide in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

