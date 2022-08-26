Lies of P Gets Action-packed First Gameplay Trailer

This week has been full of game trailers and announcements with Gamescom in full swing. A few titles have been covered multiple times, each with a bit more to show us. Lies of P, a souls-like game inspired by the story of Pinocchio, is one of those games where each new trailer has had fans more excited than the last. The latest trailer features five minutes of a gameplay montage that highlights how Pinocchio’s weapons work and the variety of enemies he would face.

In previous trailers, we saw that Pinocchio has a variety of weapons at his disposal. The latest trailer expands on this knowledge by showing us that all of the weapons are customizable. On the menu page, we can see a list of blades and a list of handles. An example selection is shown combining the “Bastards’ Spearhead” and the “Ancient Castle Knight’s Halberd Hilt.” The combination is then broken down in the same menu, so players can see the Attack Motion, Attack Status, Guard Status, and even the weight and durability of the combination. Once you choose to combine the weapons, they are saved together as one weapon that you can easily pick again later. For example, our previous combo was called Vanity Honor. This will get players a lot of control over picking the right weapon for the right enemy.

This, according to the trailer, will be very important because the mechanoids Pinocchio will have to defeat come in a variety of sizes and strength levels. We see him use that Vanity Honor sword to take down a mechanoid twice his size. Then in the next scene, he uses a smaller weapon to jab quickly to destroy his enemy. The weapons attached to the mechanical arm are also able to be swapped out and used in combination with the blades. Pinocchio used the Puppet String attachment to pull enemies to him before destroying them with the sword. While facing off against an enormous mechanoid called Tomorrow’s Puppet, Pinocchio used an electric pulse from his arm against the creature’s leg joint before doubling down with a powerful hammer blow. While the mechanoids range from freakishly fast to lumbering giants, Pinocchio is well equipped to take them all on. Check out the full video below to see all of the enemies and weapons on display below.

Lies of P will be action-packed for sure, but there is also a compelling storyline and missions as well. You will play Pinocchio, a mechanoid who wakes up in the grim city of Krat with no memories. He has a note that tells him, “Find Mr. Geppetto. He’s here in the city.” But Krat is a dangerous place, teeming with deranged mechanoids that will attack you. There are even human guards who will stand in your way as you search for Mr. Geppetto and any clues that will tell you who you are. You may run into small quests to complete that will result in gaining more items, such as the quest to find the Exiled Lady’s missing baby. You will have choices in how you respond, so you will have to be clever to get what you want.

This game looks amazing with its Belle Époque aesthetic and sparking monsters. Lies of P will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2023. You can add it to your wishlist on Steam, and in the meantime, here are some new action-adventure games to play in 2022.

