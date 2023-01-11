35 BEST Action-Adventure Games of 2022

After a new action-adventure game to go through? 2022 is filled with quite a few video game titles that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Among the list of anticipated releases are several action-adventure games. Check out this list of titles coming out this year down below. Don’t pay too much attention to the ranking here, as we’ll see these games shift around after 2022 wraps up, along with new games being announced for this year.

Disclaimer: Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hogwarts Legacy, Deliver Us Mars, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, DokeV, Wild West Dynasty, Wizard with a Gun, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Saints Row was removed as the games are no longer slated for 2022 or failed to keep their place on this list.

#35 The Last of Us: Part I

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS5

Release date: September 02, 2022

Few games have touched people like The Last of Us did when it initially came out on PS3. Since then, the game has gotten a remaster and a sequel. Then, in 2022, it got a complete overhaul via The Last of Us: Part I.

At first, you might think it’s “just an upgrade,” but it’s more than that. Naughty Dog did a complete overhaul of the visuals, sound design, gameplay mechanics, and more to deliver the perfect representation of what their game is meant to be.

Plus, it has accessibility features that’ll ensure you can play the game no matter your capabilities and desires. So if you’ve never played their beloved game before, now is the time.

#34 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: KRAFTON

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release date: December 02, 2022

One of the big releases that ended 2022, The Callisto Protocol puts you in the role of a prisoner on a colony on Jupiter’s moon. After being locked up through questionable means, you’ll have to fight through the horrors that start to occur not long after you arrive.

Survival is the name of the game, and you have much to survive. Monsters are everywhere, and they won’t hesitate ripping you limb from limb if you aren’t careful.

Use the weapons you find, including a gravity gun, to put them down. All the while learning the truth about what really happened in the colony. Can you make it through the experience?

#33 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Nixxes Software, Nixxes Software BV

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4 PS5

Release date: PC November 18, 2022

The spinoff to the beloved PS4 game from Insomniac, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, gives players a chance to be the fan-favorite character for real and in full.

When Peter Parker leaves New York for personal reasons, he leaves things up to Miles Morales. But does Miles have what it takes to be a solo Spider-Man? He’s about to find out. Because when new dangers emerge via a vile corporation and an underground tech group, things are about to get explosive.

Move around New York City once again, with a big focus on Harlem, and experience the city with fresh eyes and new moves! What’s up, danger?

#32 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release date: December 13, 2022.

Square Enix brought to life a remake of one of the most beloved RPGs of all time not too long ago. But now, you can play the prequel that helped make the original game even grander.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is a full-on remaster of the original PSP title. You’ll play Zack Fair on a mission to save both the world and his best friend. Through Zack’s eyes, you’ll see a different part of the world and the characters that live within it.

Not only does the remaster improve the graphics from the original title, but brings the battle system of the recent remake to bear!

#31 Trek to Yomi

Release date: May 5, 2022

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developers: Flying Wild Hog, Leonard Menchiari

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

With all the great Samurai games that have come out over the last few years from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima, you might having a craving for more. As well as ones that express their Samurai story in different ways.

Well, you’re in luck, because Trek To Yomi does that in spades. Not the least of which is with its monochrome system of visuals that make you feel like you’re in an old Samurai film.

The story is deep and layered, and we can’t say too much without getting into spoilers, but we’ll say it’s a worthy journey. Add that to very satisfying combat and you’ll see just how quality this title is.

#30 Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed

Release date: August 30, 2022

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Developer: Black Forest Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Truthfully…we all want to destroy all humans at least once in our lives, but in Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed you’ll get to do it in a way that is fun, comical…and won’t get you arrested, we hope.

You’ll play as Crypto once again, who is on a mission of revenge after the planet’s government blew up his mothership! Yeah, that wasn’t going to have consequences at all.

Now, you’ll get to wield Crypto’s wide array of weapons in order to screw with people and get his revenge in the most unique ways possible. And yes, that includes the mighty probe gun. You’re welcome.

This game is mindless fun, but honestly…isn’t that what we all need at times?

#29 Red Matter 2

Release date: August 18, 2022

Publisher: Vertical Robot

Developer: Vertical Robot

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re looking for a VR adventure that arguably is like no other, then Red Matter 2 is for you, especially if you played the original because it picks up after the events of the first game.

You are trapped in a world made by those who are trying to rule over you. After you’re freed from your prison, you get a message from a friend who needs your help, and you race to the stars above to try and get them out.

But along away, not only will you fight the titular Red Matter, you’ll learn the truth about what is going on, and question all that is around you. This VR adventure seems to be really grand, so you have an appropriate headset you might put this on your wishlist.

#28 1428: Shadows over Silesia

Release date: June 2, 2022

Publisher: KUBI Games

Developer: KUBI Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

1428: Shadows over Silesia is a game that intends to blend fantasy, dark themes, and an accurate world setting to tell a really unique story.

Because in this title set in 1428 Europe, many religious sects are saying that the end times are near, and they have no idea just how close they are to that fact. With invasion possible, and the threat of actual demons rising up, you’ll play as two different characters from two sides of the upcoming conflict and see where their paths lead them.

You’ll battle, explore, do stealth missions and more, and you’ll face threats both natural and demonic. Do you think you can handle the dark times to come?

#27 Blacktail

Developer: The Parasight

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: December 2022

Blacktail looks like it’ll be a real hit with those who have a love of folklore and mythology. A game that lets you experience the legend of Baba Yaga first-hand, Blacktail takes inspiration from the Slavic folktale. As a young girl accused of witchcraft, players will have to survive the harsh and frightening landscape of a fairytale-inspired world after being thrown out of their village. Combat looks set to be principally archery-based and the game will also feature an interesting morality-based system that will measure the impact of the decisions players make throughout the game. Blacktail will also feature magic, of course, with players being able to use spellcasting as part of their combat arsenal. This looks like an exciting game with a fascinating premise. For many, it’ll be an adventure not to be missed this winter.

#26 The Chant

Publisher: Prime Matter, Koch Media

Developer: Brass Token

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: November 3, 2022

Several of the best horror movies are centered around a ‘spiritual retreat’ gone wrong, but we don’t think we’ve ever played a game like that. The Chant intends to fill that gap in the market: it blends the themes of something like Midsommer or The Wicker Man with cosmic horror for a survival-action-horror feel, and the game will reportedly place a heavy focus on melee combat and puzzle solving while telling a complex, interwoven narrative. We haven’t seen much of it yet, but this is likely to be a thrilling ride for any horror enthusiast.

#25 Ghostwire Tokyo

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 25, 2022

There have been many games that have taken you into the heart of both Japan, and its capital of Tokyo. But in Ghostwire Tokyo, you’re going to have a very different experience. Which shouldn’t be too surprising given that the title is from Bethesda.

In the game, you’ll play as a person who has experienced a supernatural event, and is nearly possessed by a certain person. Now, you two must work together in order to stop the supernatural threat that is going on in Tokyo, as well as save your sister!

You’ll cast spells, look for clues, and more in this action-adventure game mixed with supernatural elements, so don’t miss out!

#24 Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developers: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release Date: 2022

The Uncharted franchise may have been dubbed “Dude Raider” upon its first appearance, but it eventually became one of the most beloved action-adventure series ever. And now, the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is bringing you the two most recent games in the franchise (you know there will be more…) to you in one package.

Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End is the “final tale” of Nathan Drake, who has to solve one last mystery and do one last treasure hunt due to the mysterious arrival of his long-thought dead brother, Sam.

Then, in Uncharted Lost Legacy, you’ll play as Chloe Frazer who must work with someone she doesn’t exactly trust in order to stop a warlord from getting their hands on an important artifact.

Both games bring story, gameplay, and intensity to the mix, so you won’t lose by buying and enjoying these games.

#23 Weird West

Developer: WolfEye Studios

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 31, 2022

Weird West is an upcoming action-adventure game from developer WolfEye Studios that takes a different approach to the old western setting you may be familiar with. In this game, players will find that there are more than just bandits and lawmen venturing into the open world. Players will be going through the story as a series of different heroes, all with their own unique story as they experience some of the most significant moments in their lives. Best of all, if you enjoy games that are tailored towards the choices you make, then you’ll find quite a bit to love with the narrative aspect of this game.

#22 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Babylon’s Fall is a new game coming out from PlatinumGames and Square Enix. The title puts players into a fictional futuristic world where you’ll take the role of a Sentinel. Essentially, these are highly skilled warriors tasked with climbing up a massive tower. With a variety of weapons and the ability to go through the game with friends, players will have to clear each floor. Additionally, with each floor, you’ll have a variety of different enemies to battle against. However, if you’re familiar with PlatinumGames, you have a good idea of what the gameplay will end up being like. Essentially, you’re getting a fluid and fast-paced hack and slash game similar to the likes of their other iconic franchise, Bayonetta.

#21 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developer: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: August 12, 2022 PC

Sometimes a beauty of a remaster is that of getting to put a game that wasn’t available before to others on a platform that they can now get it. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a great example of this, and it couldn’t happen to a better game.

You see, this title from Insomniac was one of the best games of its year, and of recent years, but it was only out on the PS4. Now, you can get it on PC, and get to experience easily the best Spider-Man game ever put out. You’ll battle classic and newer villains all the while swinging across New York in a way that makes you FEEL like you’re Spider-Man.

#20 Far: Changing Tides

Developer: Okomotive

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, NS, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Far: Lone Sails is soon receiving a thrilling sequel called Far: Changing Tides. If you played the first game installment, then you can expect more of the same type of gameplay here. Players are on the move with a massive vehicle, but rather than going through the barren wasteland deserts, players here are venturing through flooded environments. Players are exploring the area to find a new home. However, before you can find a place to settle, our little protagonist must weather the difficult storms, gather resources, and go through different environmental hazards.

#19 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Release date: July 8, 2022

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: BNE Entertainment, Monkey Craft, Monkeycraft

Publishers: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Let’s be honest here, when it comes to remasters, you can take them or leave them. It honestly just depends on the quality and what the title is. For many right now though, they’re very excited that the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series came out in July. Because these are a pair of games that people haven’t been able to enjoy for a long time, and now, they can on modern consoles and with some visual improvements.

Join Klonoa and his friends as they try and save their world from dark threats in this classic set of 3D platformers! Trust us, the nostalgia is worth it here.

#18 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Release date: 2022

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Warhammer 40,000 has had some trying epic gameplay experiences, and later this year, one of the ones that many are looking forward to is that of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. In this game, a city has been overrun by Chaos, and the corruption is spreading far and wide.

Due to this, the only people who can help turn the tide and save the city…are a bunch of rejects. That would be you to be clear.

You’ll get to customize your character from top to bottom. Their race, their origin, their voice, their weapon, and so on. Then, you’ll get sent into the swarm and have to work with others in order to overcome. Will you work together in order to beat them all? Or try and do it on your own? You’ll find out soon enough…

#17 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 2022

From the development team that brought out GreedFall, Spiders, comes their next big title release, Steelrising. This game puts players into the 1700s during the French revolution. King Louis XVI has begun to terrorize the citizens, but an engineer manages to create a warrior called Aegis within this timeline. Players take the role of Aegis and must fight off the oppressive army along with stopping the King. Since you’re mechanical, players can make upgrades to Aegis, allowing a few buffs and bonuses for the onslaught of enemies to battle.

#16 Soulstice

Release date: September 20, 2022

Developer: Reply Game Studios

Publisher: Modus Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

They say to fight monsters you must make your own, and in Soulstice, the world has been overtaken by monsters known as Wraiths, and to combat them, humans are fused with one another to become warriors known as Chimeras.

You play as one of these soldiers, two sisters who have been fused to become one of the world’s best hopes for fighting off this threat.

But the truth behind everything that has happened, including their creation as a Chimera, will soon come into question. Wield a variety of powers, explore a dark world, and see why Soulstice is very much worth your time.

#15 Stray

Release date: July 19, 2022

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

The game that took the world by storm (and especially the internet because they didn’t have enough reasons to post random cat videos), Stray puts you in the role of a cat who is in a world where humans are mysterious gone and robots and drones have taken their place.

Now, with the help of your own robotic friend, you’ll go on a mission to try and reunite with your family, solve puzzles, unravel the mystery of the world you’re now in, and yes, do various things with your very adorable cat.

This is a title that honestly has to be seen to be believed, so jump in and see why it’s the…cat’s meow.

#14 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

If you enjoy beat ‘em up games, then give Sifu a chance. This puts players into a martial artist that finds his entire family has been killed. Seeking revenge, players will follow the protagonist as he hunts down the five assassins responsible for the murders. However, you’ll soon find out that our protagonist has a unique attribute. Players will have a magical medallion that will revive our hero if he is killed off during battle. Unfortunately, this medallion comes with a slight catch. Each time the protagonist perishes, you’ll see the character age several years after being revived. We’ll see this continue to happen until the medallion breaks, and you’ll be left in restarting the game progression altogether.

#13 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game that puts players into a different reality. Players are watching a mining facility where researchers uncover strange readings. With this new phenomenon, a group descends down in hopes of uncovering what lays beneath the surface. Unfortunately, communications from the team go silent, and it leaves you taking command of another team to recon and rescue. You’ll also drop in using different heavy machinery to dig further down or make bridges. However, as you venture further down, you’ll uncover vicious creatures seeking to feast on those that stumble upon its lair. Suddenly it becomes a battle to stay alive and find anyone else that managed to be trapped below the surface to rescue.

#12 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: March 16, 2022

We’ve been waiting on Tunic for a good little while now. It’s easy to spot the inspiration that went into this game. The developer behind the project, Andrew Shouldice, is developing a game for fans of the classic action-adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda. In Tunic, players are taking the role of a fox that wakes up on a mysterious beach. Armed with a sword, players are tasked with exploring the land, finding different treasure, powerful items, and battling against the colossus creatures that roam the area. As you progress through the game, secrets of the island will be unveiled. Visually the game is just like the classic installments of The Legend of Zelda. Players are getting an isometric gameplay experience, and best yet, the game is slated for a release this March. So you might not have to wait very long to get a chance to try Tunic out for yourself.

#11 Gotham Knights

Release date: October 25, 2022

Developer: WB Games Montréal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

The Dark Knight is dead, so the Gotham Knights have to rise to take his place.

Gotham City has always been a dark place, but now, one of its most secretive enemies has come out of the woodwork, and they have killed Batman. Now, Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin all must rise up to take his place and defeat the villains who are trying to lay their city low.

You’ll face the Court of Owls and all of their mighty Talons, all the while playing as the four very distinctive members of the Bat-Family.

Choose your character, control how they level up, and honor Batman’s name by preserving his city.

#10 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2022

If you’re wanting a Borderlands adventure that is a bit more fantastical, while also still adhering to all that has come before, then Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is for you! Because in this fantasy spin set within the Borderlands universe, you’ll be playing a D&D game with Tiny Tina herself!

But fear not, the game still has you having all sorts of Borderlands-style fun. Including picking who you want to be, having all sorts of over-the-top comedy and gags, and yes, all the weapons you could want to eviscerate your enemies.

It really is a nice twist on things, and it’s a build-off of what came before in Borderlands 3 via its DLC. So why not try this fantasy ride?

#9 We Were Here Forever

Developer: X/S, PS4, PC, PS5, XBO

Publisher: TMG Studios B.V.

Platform: TMG Studios B.V.

Release: 2022

You might have played the We Were Here series previously. Whether you enjoyed the past games or if you’re entirely new to the IP, a brand new installment is coming out into the marketplace this year. We Were Here Forever takes players into another cooperative adventure game. Just like the past installments, this game is played with two players where you’ll need to rely on each other and communicate to solve a variety of puzzles. However, within this particular installment, you are trapped within Castle Rock. Players will explore the area, pick up on clues and strive to escape this mysterious Antarctic location.

#8 Slime Rancher 2

Developer: Monomi Park

Publisher: Monomi Park

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: 2022

Slime Rancher is a few years old now, but that hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to discover this gem. Now, in 2022, we should be getting our hands on its sequel. Slime Rancher 2 will once again put players back into the role of Beatrix LeBeau. This time around, players will be traveling to the mysterious Rainbow Island, where you’ll encounter more new slimes to farm and round up. You’ll need to build up a farm and explore the island. As you build up a conservatory and continue to make necessary upgrades, you’ll slowly uncover the mysteries of the island.

#7 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: January 28, 2022 PS5 / 2022 PC

The Uncharted franchise is a massive one for Sony. Since the PlayStation 3, fans have been enjoying the franchise, and this year we’re getting a special collection. With Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, fans will be able to get their hands on the final two installments. Those games are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Interestingly, we’re not getting our hands on the first three games for this collection, but the final two were still praised releases. This new collection will be coming to both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. At the moment, we don’t know when exactly PC players will get access to the game, nor do we know if the earlier installments will also release on the PC platform. But it does look like we should see the games come out within this year.

#6 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: November 8, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is an upcoming title that we don’t have a ton of information on when writing this description. Leading up to The Game Awards 2021, we’ve seen some rumors and supposed leaks about the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. However, during the ceremony, Sega finally unveiled the next installment to the franchise. We’re getting an open-world experience within this game where Sonic will have plenty of areas to explore. But, again, we’re still waiting on the finer details about what players will be getting into this game. So far, the game is slated to launch this year, but we’ll have to wait to see if the development team can get this title out within the holiday 2022 season launch window.

#5 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Release date: January 28, 2022

Developer: Game Freak

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publishers: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo of America Inc.

Pokemon fans have a LOT to rejoice about in 2022, because the year basically began and ends with epic Pokemon titles that will redefine the genre.

The one that came out earlier this year was Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and created a semi-open-world title with new ways to catch and battle Pokemon that truly made us feel like we lived in this world of pocket monsters.

You’ll be in the Hisui region, the land that will be known as Sinnoh soon enough. Through your efforts and fearlessness, you must capture all the Pokemon in the region to make the land’s first Pokedex!

It won’t be easy, and there are many challenges both known and unexpected ahead. But if you think you can answer the call, the Hisui region awaits.

#4 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: November 9, 2022

2018’s God of War was a massive hit that brought fans a new adventure with Kratos. Leaving for a new home, we find Kratos several years later with a family. We’ll refrain from spoiling too much of this game as it did just finally release on the PC platform this year. So there are a ton of new players who missed out on this game in 2018 that are just now going through it. With that said, this time around, Kratos is dealing with a new set of gods based around Norse mythology. This year players will be diving back into the role of Kratos as he begins to prepare for another uphill battle. As the title suggests, players will be going through a narrative centered around Ragnarok. Unfortunately, it looks like the game is only releasing on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms this year. So we’re uncertain if we’ll eventually see this game hit the PC like the previous installment.

#3 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: October 18, 2022

If you enjoyed the first A Plague Tale: Innocence game, then you’ll want to check into its sequel. A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up after the first game’s events. Players here are still once again following Amicia and her younger brother Hugo. With their homeland destroyed from the first game and Hugo still dealing with cursed blood, finding a new peaceful home has become near impossible. Their hope of living a normal life is centered around finding a means to cure Hugo and potentially free them from the ongoing black plague. Fortunately, the duo already learns of another potential place that might cure Hugo. Players will have to strive to a mysterious island in hopes that Hugo can be rid of his curse. Of course, it goes without saying that if you haven’t already done so, you’ll want to go back and play A Plague Tale: Innocence first. Or, at the very least, it would be worthwhile watching a playthrough of the game to get a grasp of the characters and the narrative journey.

#2 Bayonetta 3

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: October 28, 2022

If you have ever played any of the previous games from the Bayonetta series, then you will know that action and adventure are the name of the game – with an emphasis on both while we’re at it. Bayonetta 3 is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on October 28 and will see the titular witch confronted by a new man-made threat called the Homonculi. Bayonetta must travel across the world and face off against these creatures who are causing chaos, while using all the tricks that she has established over the years. There are some high hopes for Bayonetta 3, and it will need to live up to them if it is to best its predecessor.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

There were quite a few exclusive hits on the PlayStation 4, but one of the newer IPs to hit the platform that saw a massively popular reception was Horizon Zero Dawn. This game threw players into the distant future, where mankind has fallen. What’s left of humanity has transitioned into primitive tribes that live in a small cluster of villages. Meanwhile, the land is ruled by massive mechanical beasts with little information of where these beasts came from or what happened to mankind known. Once again, players will be stepping into the role of Aloy, a female hunter who was the center focus of the first installment. However, we know in the storyline that Aloy is actually up against her biggest challenge yet. A plague has hit the world, leaving nothing but death and decay. To save humanity, Aloy is forced to travel to the west to find the origins of the plague, but she’ll also come against new hostile mechanical beasts and tribes that have taken lands throughout the west.