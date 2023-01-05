18 BEST Tactical RPGs of 2022

Do you enjoy tactical RPGs? You’re in luck! We have a few notable tactical RPG titles coming out this year that you’ll want to check out. These games are not necessarily ranked in any given order just yet as they have yet to release. However, think of these games as titles worth keeping tabs on as we progress through 2022. You might even want to bookmark this page as we’ll continue to update it throughout the year when new games are announced or for official release dates get unveiled.

Disclaimer: Arcadia Atlas and Metal Slug Tactics and Endless Dungeon was removed as it’s no longer expected in 2022.

#18 Front Mission 1st Remake

Developer: Forever Entertainment S.A. / Square Enix

Publisher: Forever Entertainment S.A.

Platform: Switch

Release date: November 30, 2022

Square Enix has been attempting to bring back many franchises from the dark, and Front Mission 1st Remake is one of their attempts to do just that. The mech-action title puts you in 2090, where massive machines known as Wanzers are the primary weapon in war.

When a conflict leaves a soldier in trouble and gets him discharged from service, he must learn the truth about what happened. All the while, he must seek out his missing finance and attempt to stop a war that he unintentionally started!

Work through each mission and use various strategies to overcome the dangers ahead. The mission is a go. Are you ready?

#17 Weird West

Release date: March 31, 2022

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developers: WolfEye Studios, Raphaël Colantonio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows

The wild west was always a weird place depending on where you went, but in Weird West, you’ll find out just how dangerous it could’ve been had dark creatures roamed the land.

For in this game, you play as a group of outlaws who have to share the land with creatures that are incredibly dangerous, and the moves you make against them, and the decisions you make in the story, will determine how your legends are written.

Will you go in guns blazing in order to carve your own path? Or will you play it calm and stealthy in order to get by? Either way, the West awaits.

#16 King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

Release date: January 26, 2021

Developer: NeocoreGames

Publisher: NeocoreGames

Platform: Microsoft Windows

You are Mordred, the infamous betrayer of King Arthur who slew the king, but also died via the king’s last breaths. The story was supposed to be over…but there are always dark ways to continue the tale…

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale puts you not in the role of the legendary Arthur, but in the armor of his killer. You’re raised back to life by the Lady of the Lake when Arthur’s resurrection in Avalon goes afoul. As a result of that, you must raise your own band of knights to go through the darkened lands and finish what you started by killing the king.

The brutal and trial-filled game will test you in various ways, including making you wonder if Mordred can be changed at all.

#15 Circus Electrique

Release date: September 6, 2022

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Developer: Zen Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Welcome to a Steampunk version of Victorian England, a place where anything can happen, including the people of London turning into killers, and as a result of that, you’ll have to fight them with the best that the circus has to offer!

Yes, really, you’ll get to play as steampunk circus performers and use their variety of skills and weapons in order to beat back the people of London and ensure that things continue so that the show can go on!

Experience life in this version of England and use the circus folk to the best of their abilities! Will you be able to survive this “show”?

#14 Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

Developer: Dancing Dragon Games

Publisher: Freedom Games

Release date: June 10, 2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, you’ll be set in the land of Tahnra, a place where peace was on the cusp of happening after a great war. But then, a rogue general has captured the princess and is ready to start his rebellion.

As a recent graduate of an esteemed academy, you must venture forth in order to save her from the tyrant that has her. You’ll play this tactics RPG not with singular people per se, but true groups of soldiers that you’ll have to work with and then plan against in terms of the enemy. Expand your ranks, and figure out the truth about the wars of this land.

#13 The DioField Chronicle

Release date: September 22, 2022

Publisher: Square Enix

Developers: Lancarse, Square Enix

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

You might have noticed that Square Enix is doing all they can to make sure their RPG game is on point, and The DioField Chronicle is another entry in that.

Here, you’ll be a part of a land that is besieged by war for many years now, and through it all, an elite mercenary group calling themselves the Blue Flame are going to change everything.

…but change it for the better? Or doom the entire realm? That is up for you to decide.

The game will feature moves and actions determined by what is truly going on in the battlefield. So make sure you pay attention and adjust on the fly so that you can come out on top no matter what path you choose to take.

#12 Alina of the Arena

Release date: January 19, 2022

Developer: PINIX

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: PINIX, IndieArk

Alina of the Arena is definitely a game for those who like Roguelike titles, and ones who prefer deep strategy in their titles.

Because here, you’ll play as the titular Alina, who is trying to survive in a gladiator arena, but it won’t be easy. You must master the deckbuilding/playing gameplay in order to not just attack, but defend and dodge against enemy attacks.

The more you build your deck, the more you’ll be able to adjust and adapt to each new floor of danger. Each one will test you uniquely, so you must be prepared for all that can happen!

Fight for your life, because it absolutely is on the line in Alina of the Arena.

#11 Hard West 2

Developer: Ice Code Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, NS

Release: August 4, 2022

Western games have often flirted with the mystical in their tales, and Hard West 2 is no different. This time though, you’ll play as a group of outlaws assembled for a heist. One that’ll line your pockets with gold if you are able to rob a “ghost train”.

Except that this ghost train is actually full of ghosts! And now, if you want to make it out with your soul, you’ll have to outthink the dead and make sure your crew stay in the land in the living!

Travel the wild west landscape and level up your supernatural posse so that they can take on all sorts of threats. This is a fusion of the west and magic like you’ve never seen before, wrapped up in a deep and dark RPG. What’s not to love?

#10 Digimon Survive

Developer: Witch Craft

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS

Release: 2022

With the hype of Pokemon came another series that acted as a competitor, Digimon. The franchise has been around for years, and for some, it was their go-to show. While we don’t often hear about the video games in the same glory and praise as we do with the Pokemon franchise, one particular survival tactical RPG may have a few heads turning. This game takes a story revolving around Takuma Momotsuka and his Digimon when they become trapped inside a parallel world. We know that the game will have a slightly mature spin, with players having to deal with various choices that could lead to different endings and character deaths. If you’re a fan of the franchise, then this is likely already on your list for games to watch out for in 2022. However, if you’re new to the series, you can still likely get plenty of fun out of the game when it eventually releases sometime this year.

#9 Triangle Strategy

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Artdink, Square Enix

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 2022

Triangle Strategy is a turn-based tactical roleplaying game in which players do battle across a playing field in the fictional land of Norzelia. Players control and level up different characters as they navigate the game’s story and make their way through the conflict. This is a great game for fans of strategic gameplay, as well as for those who enjoy a compelling narrative in their games. The combat sequences are interspersed with lots of dialogue, which some players may find slows the pace of gameplay at times. That said, if you enjoy a tactical RPG and are looking for a bit of a challenge, Triangle Strategy might just push your buttons.

#8 Grim Tranquility

Developer: Poorly Timed Games

Publisher: Poorly Timed Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Grim Tranquility is an upcoming title that throws players into the future. Here humanity has foolishly used all of the precious resources Earth has. As a result, life is no longer sustainable, and it’s left a group to flee the rock and search for a new home. This brave voyage is full of mystery, and finding a new planet to colonize will be difficult. You’ll have alien species to deal with and hostile creatures that will make life perhaps far harsher than living on Earth. Players will go through the title as a tactics-based RPG as they explore, fight back against a corrupted empire, navigate through the nuances of political parties, and battle against a procedurally generated level.

#7 The Iron Oath

Developer: Curious Panda Games

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

The Iron Oath is coming out from a successful Kickstarter campaign. This game will take place in a medieval dark fantasy world. Here, players control a group of mercenaries as they venture on to acquire loot and seek to live another day. However, the game world continues pushing on. Your heroes will grow old, retire and die. New faces will become your champions, and the choices you make may bear severe consequences. You very well could find your party and even the world itself transforming over the years from your decisions. Quite a few fans were excited over the concept of this game to help back it, but we’re still left waiting on the official release date to come out.

#6 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Release date: October 20, 2022

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developers: Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Paris

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the LONG awaited sequel to the beloved game of Kingdom Battle.

In this expansive sequel, you’ll load up with Mario and his Rabbid allies in order to span the stars to look for the mysterious creatures known as Sparks. But you’re not alone in looking for them, as the vile Kursa has taken over Bowser’s army and is trying to take the Sparks power for themselves!

Master the updated free-roaming battle system in order to take down enemies! Figure out your best squad and how best to use the Sparks in battle! The journey will take you across the stars, are you ready?

#5 Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Developer: Complex Games

Publisher: Frontier Foundry

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

We won’t hold it against you if you never played or heard about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate. This game launched back in 1998, and we’re getting a reboot this year. This turn-based tactical RPG will be putting players in control of the Grey Knights who are fighting against Chaos as the galaxy is under the threat of the Bloom infection. With worlds in peril of being destroyed from Bloom, players will armor up and set out to fight back against sinister forces. This is a single-player game, but we don’t have a date attached to the title when writing this description. Hopefully, we can add an update to reflect a release date in a future update, so keep an eye on the details above. However, while the developers are working on the game, they have been rather open to showcasing marketing materials. We have seen videos and descriptions for different classes to enemies, so there is certainly no lack of details regarding this particular installment.

#4 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Total War: Warhammer III is the latest in the Total War: Warhammer subseries. Released in February 2022, the latest game in the series combines the excellent turn-based strategy elements of the Total War series with the high fantasy Warhammer setting. The new game received excellent reviews when it was released earlier this year and currently holds an 86 rating on Metacritic. The new campaign in total War: Warhammer III is particularly good and a must-play for Warhammer fans in particular.

#3 Expeditions: Rome

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Expeditions have a third mainline installment this year. The game franchise has centered around different periods. For instance, in the past, we had Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking. But this year it’s all about Expeditions: Rome. This is another RPG strategy where players are taking the role of Legatus, who finds his father murdered by a mysterious political opponent. Forced to flee, Legatus joins the military and works his way up the ranks until, eventually, he can take back command. Players will build up their party, gather resources, craft new powerful gear, take command by force, or use a silver tongue to persuade those that may become an obstacle. This game is out right now, and so far, the reception has been rather positive. Those that enjoyed the past Expeditions games should give this title a shot. However, if this is your first time with the franchise, this is still a great jumping point. You could find yourself going back to play the earlier releases.

#2 Songs of Conquest

Developer: Lavapotion

Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios

Platform: PC

Release: 2022 Early Access

Songs of Conquest is an upcoming turn-based strategy game that’s being developed by an indie team Lavapotion. This game was crafted from the developer’s inspiration for classic 90s turn-based strategy games. In this title, players are taking control of a faction and are attempting to build out their kingdom. As you can imagine, the game is all about managing your resources. You have to build up a kingdom, recruit new warriors to help you deal with the threat of opposing factions, and wage war to those you could potentially overtake on the battlefield. Players will also find that Song of Conquest will be coming with an in-game level editor so you can create your own unique adventures to share with others online.

#1 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Marvel has been thriving for years now, thanks to the cinematic universe. However, we are also getting a few games to enjoy. One of the titles that might pique your interest is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Overall, the game is based on a comic book series run called Rise of the Midnight Suns. This came out back in the 1990s, but it’s not necessary to read for this game as it’s loosely based around the narrative. This is a full-on tactical RPG that’s slated to come out towards the end of this year. We know so far about the game premise that Hydra has awakened Lilith, the mother of all demons. Now the only way to stop this beast from ending humanity is to rely on the protagonist of the game, The Hunter. Being the child of Lilith, The Hunter could be the key to ending her chaos. Fortunately, The Hutner will have the help of a variety of iconic heroes from the Marvel universe helping out, such as Wolverine to the Avengers.