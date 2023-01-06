30 BEST Co-op Games of 2022

2022 is completely filled with some incredible games. There are bound to be quite a few titles you’re waiting to pick up at launch. However, if you’re after something a bit more enticing to play with friends, then we have you covered. In this list, we have the best cooperative games available in 2022. Don’t read too much into ranking here. Some games are not out yet and others may potentially get delayed out of the year. Then there’s also different genres and themes to consider so think of this as just a collection of games we think are worth checking into.

Disclaimer Update: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Sons of the Forest, Kerbal Space Program 2, Arc Raiders, Redfall, and Saints Row was removed as the games are no longer slated for 2022 or failed to keep their place on this list.

#30 Bombergrounds: Reborn

Developer: Gigantic Duck Games

Publisher: Gigantic Duck Games

Platform: PC

Release date: October 06, 2022

Are you looking for a title that will let you have fun in various ways with your friends? Bombergrounds: Reborn is one you should check out, then.

The game combines cute animals and explosives for a unique experience that’ll put your friendships to the test as you fight for superiority! You can choose from one of 15 animals with unique abilities, then head out to the course to see what damage can be done!

With multiple modes to play and many paths to victory, you’ll need to be on top of your game to come out on top! Or don’t, and get blasted or batted to smithereens!

#29 Super People

Developer: Wonder People

Publisher: Wonder People

Platform: PC

Release date: October 11, 2022

Technically speaking, the game is called Super People 2. Not that there was a true sequel to the original title, but instead, they overhauled the first game to make it more “fitting” for players, and thus they put the “2” on it.

Based on the Steam reviews for the game recently, we’re not sure their attempt worked. But that’s none of our business.

The game puts you as super soldiers who must wield various weapons and abilities to come out on top in battle royale combat. So if you’re looking for a new way to do battle royales, this one might be one to look upon.

#28 The Past Within

Developer: Rusty Lake

Publisher: Rusty Lake

Platform: PC

Release date: November 02, 2022

When it comes to puzzle games, not many give you a true co-op experience. But with The Past Within, you must have a co-op partner to play with, and communication is key to solving the mysteries.

One of you will be in the past, and the other will be in the future. Therefore, you must talk with one another to think of ways through the puzzles and challenges and unlock what comes next. You cannot do it alone!

What is the secret behind all that is going on? How are you able to work together through time? Jump in with a partner and find out!

#27 Half Dead 3

Developer: Room710Games

Publisher: Room710Games

Platform: PC

Release date: September 09, 2022

The show is back, and that means you’re in trouble.

The third title in the fun sci-fi series starts with you waking up in a room you don’t know how you got into. You’re not alone, as your friends are by your side. Once you escape the room, you realize that you’re trapped in a maze of similar and dangerous rooms.

You must make your way out of this complex to survive, so work with your co-op partners through the traps and rooms to get to safety! With multiple types of traps, biomes, and more to work through, you’ll have your hands full. So stay calm, and do what you need to make it out alive.

#26 Construction Simulator

Developer: weltenbauer.

Publisher: astragon Entertainment

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release date: September 20, 2022

The construction industry isn’t the easiest to stay in. You must push yourself and your company to the limit and beyond at times to keep the lights on. In Construction Simulator, you’ll be the boss of a new company and attempt to become one of the biggest in the land.

You’ll work across multiple maps and make marvelous buildings. First, start small as you learn to use your amazing construction vehicles and learn the ins and outs of construction. Then, work with new clients to create taller, more impressive buildings.

There are plenty of ways to customize your experience to make it unique. So don’t be afraid to try out new things as you play.

#25 We Were Here Forever

Developer: TMG Studios B.V.

Publisher: TMG Studios B.V.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: May 10, 2022

You wake up in the place known as Castle Rock, trapped on the continent of Antarctica. You are not alone, as someone is trapped there with you. But the questions that go through your mind are incredibly simple: How in the world did you get there?

Now, you must explore the castle and the areas around and within it in order to find the truth, and try to escape! But doing so will not be easy in the slightest. You’ll have to figure out the mysteries as you go, and solve puzzles meant to break your mind.

Will you find the truth and make your way out? Or, will you find yourselves truly trapped forever?

#24 Outward Definitive Edition

Developer: Nine Dots Studio

Publisher: Koch Media

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: May 12, 2022

The Outward Definitive Edition brings together all the content from the main title and add-ons in order to give you a truly massive and definitive experience.

But what experience is that? Adventuring, naturally. Whether you do it alone, or you bring a friend to help you, you’ll go out on adventures and expeditions in the wilds of the world in order to explore and search for the history that was lost.

You’ll also have chances to build up your own special landmarks to make the land your own.

But be warned, there are dangers in these lands, and you’ll want to load up and be prepared to fight back.

#23 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2022

In many ways, Evil West is a fusion of multiple genres with the goal of giving gamers a truly unique experience, and it might just succeed in doing that. This title is set in the days of the American Frontier, but with a dark twist as an ancient type of evil is rising up to try and consume the flesh of the living.

You are one of the last remaining trained vampire hunters, and it’s your job to purge the land so that freedom for the living can truly ring.

You’ll use a variety of weapons in a wild and incredibly violent title. Do you think you’ll be able to save the West? Or will the vampires come out on top?

#22 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Developer: Infinity Ward

Publishers: Activision

Platform: Microsoft Window, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: October 28, 2022

Yes, we know there are two games called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but we’re focusing on the one from 2022, which kind of makes it all feel planned, doesn’t it? Either way, the game puts you in the roles of Task Force 141, and you’ll go on a mission of global proportions in order to stop a terrible threat.

All sorts of missions await you, so load up and get into it when it arrives in October.

But of course, you’ll also want to dive into the multiplayer, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has that and has done its best to make the best version of the game’s beloved multiplayer for you to enjoy.

#21 Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Developer: Studio MDHR

Publisher: Studio MDHR

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 30, 2022

Cuphead is one of the biggest titles of the last decade, and proof that you don’t need to have “super HD 1080p graphics” just to be a successful title. You just need a good look, solid gameplay, and a story that ties it all together.

Throughout their journeys, Cuphead and Mughead have been doing their best to pay off their debt, but now, they’ve come to the final step in their journey. Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course is the final DLC for the title, and in it you’ll go through one last set of locations, enemies, and more in order to come out on top. Plus, you’ll get a third character to play as via Miss Chalice.

#20 MultiVersus

Developer: Player First Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: July 2022

There are a LOT of fighting games out there right now, but a new “trend” that has been going around is that of the “brand fighter”. Meaning that a certain brand brings all of its “all-stars” together into a fighting game for fans to enjoy.

MultiVersus is that for the Warner Bros brand, and you have to give them props, they put together a very interesting roster. The game mostly focuses on 2v2 gameplay, but you can also play 1v1 or have four players go at it individually.

You’ll be able to play as characters like Batman, Shaggy, Jake, The Iron Giant, Arya Stark, and even upcoming characters like Rick and Morty…and Lebron James?

…clearly Michael Jordan was busy.

#19 Splatoon 3

Developer: Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Publishers: Nintendo, Nintendo of America Inc.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: September 9, 2022

Easily one of the most anticipated Nintendo games of the year, Splatoon 3 is set to continue the incredible inking adventures of the Inklings, but with new territory to splat, new weapons to use, and more foes than ever before to face.

This time around, we’re going to be in a more desert setting, and things seem to be taking a much different turn aesthetically due to that. The game will feature new weapons and familiar ones, and we still don’t know everything about it like with the story mode.

We do know however that Salmon Run will be back and improved in a way that’ll surely make things fun for gamers when it comes out in September.

#18 Nintendo Switch Sports

Developers: Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Publishers: Nintendo, Nintendo of America Inc.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 29, 2022

Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel of sorts to the Wii Sports franchise. But obviously it’s on the Switch now, so it’s Nintendo Switch Sports, get it?

Regardless, the game will put you in control of a new Mii Avatar and have you going and playing games both new and familiar. And even the returning ones like Bowling have new twists to make them more fun and fresh.

Plus, you have new games like Volleyball, Badminton, and Soccer to enjoy.

You’ll be able to play with family, friends, or challenge random people online to see who has the best skills of the bunch. Add to that, you can control everything with the Joy-Cons separately, and thus give you that “authentic sports experience”.

#17 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developers: Team Ninja, Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 18, 2022

Are you ready to fight…CHAOS!!!!!!???!?!?!?

If not, then you shouldn’t get Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a very unique spin on a prequel to the original Final Fantasy game. It doesn’t look it at times due to the visuals, tone, and combat system, but this really is a game that is tied to the original title.

In this game, you play as Jack, who has been brought to a fantasy world in order to fight…CHAOS!!!!!! And with various allies at his side, and various attacks at his command, he’ll have the ability to do that and bring the light crystals back to where they belong.

Or maybe he won’t…and the world will be consumed by…CHAOS!!!!

#16 Isonzo

Developers: BlackMill Games, M2H

Publisher: M2H

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2022

Isonzo comes from the creators of previous war titles that focused on authenticity and the true feeling of being in a chaotic war landscape.

In this case, you’ll be heading to the Italian Alps, and recreating a 2-year campaign to try and take it from enemy combatants. The high-altitude combat will force you to not just think strategically, but think vertically in order to overcome the challenges ahead.

You’ll have more than 30 different weapons at your disposal in the game, and you’ll need to use them well in order to obtain victory. So dive into this unique scope of war and come out on top!

#15 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 Early Access

Fans of the original game will no doubt be aching to play Overwatch 2 when it arrives on consoles and PC soon enough.

The original game was a revelation in many ways, and Overwatch 2 aims to expand it without rewriting everything you know about the universe. If anything, they’re just trying to improve it with 6v6 combat, more lore, and obviously, more characters that’ll be coming down the pipeline.

And as always, Blizzard will be making changes and adjustments based on your feedback, so don’t be afraid to play the versions of the game out now and help influence the final product!

#14 Evil Dead The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publishers: Saber Interactive, Boss Team Games, Boss Team Games, LLC

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: May 13, 2022

So, ready to get groovy?

Evil Dead The Game is exactly what it sounds like. A game that is a full-on tribute to the Evil Dead franchise, all corners of it. From the movies, to the spinoff movies like Army of Darkness, to the TV series (that was canceled before it should’ve been) and so on.

You’ll get to play as one of the many characters of the franchise in 4v1 gameplay where you’re trying to complete tasks before a ghostly creature gets you first.

Work together to survive, or be picked off one at a time! What will be your fate in Evil Dead The Game?

#13 V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: May 17, 2022

There are all sorts of vampire titles out there, but how many out there really make you FEEL like a vampire lord? V rising attempts to do that, as you’ll play as a reawakened vampire lord, but in a much weakened state. As a result of this, you must rebuild your kingdom one castle and victim at a time.

But you need to be wary, you can’t travel in the daytime as the sun will burn you. Plus, you’re not alone in this land in terms of monstrous creatures. So you’ll need to harness your vampiric abilities in order to fight them, then collect materials to expand your castle, increase your power, and so on.

#12 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Release date: March 25, 2022

Developer: HAL Laboratory

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publishers: Nintendo, Nintendo of America Inc.

Kirby games have been a staple of Nintendo platforms for some time now, and yet, with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, he’s breaking new ground in a new land and you’ll definitely want to try it out!

The game features Kirby and the Waddle Dees getting sucked into a new dimension, and now, Kirby will meet a new friend who will help get all the Waddle Dees’ back!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land features a much more open game world than any Kirby game before that. Plus, the more Waddle Dees you save, the greater their village becomes, and the more you can do in it!

So explore this strange forgotten land, and see what led to you coming here!

#11 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude Studios, Playdigious

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: NA

Local Co-Op – 3 Players

Online Co-Op – 3 Players

Another Endless title is coming out, called Endless Dungeon. This is said to be a rogue-lite tactical action game where players are teaming up to check out a long-abandoned space station. Unfortunately, the shipwrecked group is quickly uncovering the space station is home to countless alien species. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen too much of the game lately at the time of writing this game description. Likewise, we’re left waiting to see just when this game will hit the marketplace.

#10 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, NS. PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – 2 Players

Online Co-Op – Not Supported

Lego games are always a fan favorite. They are small parody versions of different source material movies. We’ve seen a few Lego Star Wars games released in the past, and there is another installment you might be interested in playing this year. The whole gang is back with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Spanning across the nine Skywalker saga episodes, players can go through the entire journey from the start or pick which episode to dive into. You’ll find memorable moments from each movie represented in the game. Likewise, we can expect the development team to work out the mechanics, especially with combat, whether lightsabers, blasters, or using the Force. At the moment, this looks like a two-player cooperative experience for local gameplay.

#9 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Outlast is a thrilling horror experience full of jump scares, twists and turns. While two mainline installments are available, we should get our hands on The Outlast Trials this year. The game doesn’t have too much information out there right now when writing this description. However, it looks like it will be just as sadistic and terrifying an experience. Set during the Cold War, players are recruited to a company where they experiment on different brainwashing methods. Up to four players can join a game and attempt to escape the facility together. We imagine that there will be plenty of fleeing and hiding away from the enemy, just like with the first two installments. You might want to avoid this game if you’re not a fan of jump scares.

#8 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

If you enjoy the Vermintide franchise, then there is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide installment. This is another 4-player co-op action game within the hive city of Tertium. It’s looking like another wave-based AI battle to deal with. We know that there is a mix of melee and ranged combat while there also being a class system. Players can upgrade their gear and load-outs as they progress, but we’re still waiting for more details to come out. Currently, the developers are hoping to get Warhammer 40,000: Darktide within the spring of this year.

#7 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

It’s been a few years now, but we’re finally getting the third Total War: Warhammer installment sometime in 2022. This is the conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy where players are going to the Realm of Chaos. We’re still waiting a bit for more information to come out, but we do know that this time around, rather than having four factions to work, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six different factions, which include the four Chaos Gods along with Kislev and Cathay. Likewise, we know that the map will be pretty large compared to previous installments, so there’s even more content for you and your friends to progress through.

#6 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Babylon’s Fall is all about going through a massive tower. Players are taking the role of a Sentinel who is tasked with reaching the peak of the Ziggurat. However, each floor brings nothing but hostile ferocious enemies and dungeon areas to clear out. Few will make it up to the top, but at least you can join in with some friends online. Players can team up and attempt to clear out the different floors together. In addition, players can split up loot to forge better weapons and gear. For instance, we know that there are swords, staffs, bows, hammers, and shields. That should make for plenty of different weapon combinations for your team. Likewise, this is a PlatinumGames title, which means fluid and fast-paced hack and slash combat.

#5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4 PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Local Co-Op – 2 Players

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

While you don’t need to play Borderlands to enjoy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, there are a few elements brought out from the franchise. For starters, we have the iconic Tiny Tina character, a ton of loot to uncover, and an action-packed game that’s best enjoyed with friends. Players can enjoy this game locally or online, where you can group together for an epic adventure. We know that this is more of a high fantasy storyline where we are trading more of the firearms for mythical weapons and magical spells. The video game doesn’t have a ton of information out right now. We know that we’ll get to choose from different character classes and play around with the various skills.

#4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 3 Players

The Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise is full of tactical FPS experiences. After Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege release, the developers are bringing out a somewhat similar installment. With Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction, players battle to fight off an alien parasite. It’s still shaping into a tactical experience with players using various tools and weapons to gun down their targets. However, you’ll also need to ensure your team doesn’t become infected, which means keeping everyone whole and safe. This game is a competitive online FPS, and best of all, it’s set to be included on Xbox Game Pass as a launch title. Therefore, you’ll gain access to the game across Xbox consoles along with the PC platform. However, you can still purchase this game if you don’t have Game Pass. Likewise, those on PlayStation platforms will have to pay for the base game to enjoy this title.

#3 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 2 Players

Gotham Knights is an upcoming third-person action RPG. The title follows a dark storyline in which Bruce Wayne is killed. Sending off one final message, the fellow allies of Batman are alerted of his death. It’s up to Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl to keep Gotham City safe. We’re likely going to see a few iconic enemies from Batman’s long-running history, but there is one particular group that players will be facing. The Court of Owls is featured in this game, a new enemy that was brought out from the New 52 Batman comic book series. Gotham Knights will feature a drop-in and drop-out mechanic like other multiplayer cooperative games. Likewise, the entire game was developed in mind for cooperative multiplayer. We know that each character will have their own unique abilities and playstyles. Since this game is limited to two-player cooperative gameplay, players should easily find a character to enjoy playing as. There is a leveling system in place, and the cooperative player will likely drop in with the same level as the host. Although, we know that the enemy characters will level up alongside the player, so you’ll always find a bit of a challenge no matter the map location.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

FromSoftware’s latest major release is Elden Ring, and it’s gained a strong following already. Just like with previous games from the studio, you can expect there to be cooperative multiplayer support. However, it’s not as easily done right from using the menu like past installments. Instead, there’s an actual process to summon aid and join someone’s game. Players essentially have to use in-game items. Fortunately, to offer aid doesn’t cost anything, but you will need to ensure you have enough resources available to request the aid of your friend. Essentially, after you use an item, your friend can join in through their copy of the game. Thankfully, the game offers some password settings to help make it a bit easier to get your friend into a game and not a random player. However, you’ll want to be cautious. Even though this is a cooperative experience, you will find that the secondary player is a bit limited. They can’t carry as many restoratives and won’t open chests. Likewise, if they are killed, they are transported back into their own world.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is one of the more anticipated games of 2022. This title has players thrown back into the post-apocalyptic world as they fight off the living undead. Like with the first game, there is a strong focus on parkour and melee combat. Meanwhile, the game itself is centered around a day and night cycle. During the day, the zombies are more passive. However, at night they become far more aggressive to deal with. Fortunately, players can join in together and go through the campaign. There is up to four-player support online, and with it comes the ability to go through the different missions. However, you will find one catch here. It seems that the game will follow one particular player throughout the campaign. The player hosting the game will be the individual making all the choices, which is a rather central focus of the game. Players will have various choices presented to them, and each will have a consequence. So while friends can join in on the ride, it’s up to the main player host to make these decisions.