Lies of P Released Extensive Gameplay Footage

Lies of P is the upcoming Soulslike game that gives us a Pinocchio story we’ve never seen before. First of all, Pinocchio is a skilled fighter with a variety of impressive weapons and a mechanical arm. Second, the world he is in is full of evil mechanoids that have turned on humanity. Today, the official YouTube channel for the game posted a total of 40 minutes of gameplay split into two parts. Though we’ve had gameplay footage for the game before, it hasn’t been quite this in-depth. We got a great look at the items to collect, combat, and exploration.

As soon as the gameplay video started, players get to choose from among three Combat Memories: Path of Crickets: Balance, Path of Bastards: Agility, and Path of Sweepers: Tenacity. The descriptions show the breakdown of stats associated with each path as well as the starter weapons each gets. Path of Sweepers: Tenacity sounded interesting with its brute strength and clockwork smasher weapon, but the video proceeded with the Path of Crickets: Balance. The starter weapon was the sabre then!

Pinocchio stopped at a mechanoid on a bridge and bought some supplies for the journey into the city of Krat. Mostly ammo to throw, recharge his arm, and health potions. It looks like there will be some unique vocabulary to learn for the game, such as Catalyst Fable, but every item shown so far has had plenty of description to go with it.

Entering the city alone made me want to play this game. We’re immediately pulled into a scene of horror and despair. The sky is overcast, the cobblestone streets were strewn with human bodies that Pinocchio just runs past like the rest of the litter. The aesthetic of this game is so appealing. Take a look at the gameplay videos for Lies of P below.

Even the enemies are creepier than they need to be. They are mechanoids that have turned on humans, but they sound and move like zombies! Many are bent into weird postures and groaning as they attack with massive weapons. In this gameplay footage, we’re introduced to the Lock-On feature. It will let you have enemies fixed in the center of the screen, so we can avoid that messy business of getting turned around in a fight.

Let’s not forget that Pinocchio has that arm as a weapon too! After climbing a ladder in a dark alley, Pinocchio was able to explore the roofs of buildings connected by planks. After rounding a corner and taking out an enemy, he was able to use the Puppet String weapon on his arm to pull an enemy across the gap. That was nifty.

It looks like a fair amount of exploration will be part of Lies of P. There are chests hidden in alleys and rooms, as well as a safe that holds loot. Pinocchio found the White Lady’s Hunting Clothes in a safe and looked pretty stylish taking down enemies in that.

You will also be looking to assemble Stargazers where you find them. It looks like you can visit these glowing stations to make adjustments to your stats. A menu appears that lets you make weapon enhancements, combine weapons, replace your arm weapon, and more.

In the second video above, we get a much shorter peak at the Path of Sweepers: Tenacity option! Looks like the clockwork smasher is very effective, taking some enemies out in one or two hits, but it is much slower. Pinocchio ended up being surrounded by enemies attacked to the ruckus caused by battling a bigger mechanoid. Also, we learned that you can absolutely fall through a bad roof!

Lies of P looks very fun and is receiving a lot of enthusiasm from gamers all over. We can’t wait to play this one as soon as we know when it will be released. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.