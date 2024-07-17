Final Fantasy 14 Gets New Raid And Job Adjustments

Final Fantasy 14 has been undergoing many updates and the franchise all together has been getting a lot of new features, installments, and overall attention as it has had a lot going on for it in the past weeks. Now the game has a brand new update avaliable. Below are the patch notes.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 7.01 Notes (July 16, 2024)

The following issues have been addressed. An issue during certain main scenario instanced battles added in Patch 7.0 wherein players became unable to progress under certain conditions. An issue when undertaking level 90 trials wherein players were not rewarded experience points upon completion. An issue when undertaking level 91, 93, 95, and 97 instanced dungeons as a paladin wherein players were rewarded gear they had already obtained. An issue when undertaking level 95 instanced dungeons wherein incorrect gear was rewarded upon completion as a dragoon or reaper. An issue wherein the description of the PvE monk action Thunderclap erroneously stated its maximum charges as 2 instead of 3. * This was a text-only issue. The action itself remains unchanged. An issue when playing as viper wherein the action Serpent’s Tail would not change to other actions when the player was affected by 31 or more status effects. An issue wherein the description of the bard PvE action Rain of Death erroneously stated that its recast timer is shared with Bloodletter even after learning the action Heartbreak Shot. * This was a text-only issue. The action itself remains unchanged. An issue wherein the description of the dancer PvE action Closed Position erroneously stated which action’s effects are shared with a dance partner. * This was a text-only issue. The action itself remains unchanged. An issue wherein players could manually disable the effects of Subtractive Palette, Aetherhues, and Aetherhues II. * Updated July 16, 2024 at 12:30 a.m. (PDT) An issue when playing as white mage wherein the barrier effect of PvE action Divine Caress was overwritten by a less potent version of itself. An issue during Crystalline Conflict wherein the motion for viper’s Swift Sprint was incorrect under certain conditions. An issue when playing as viper during PvP wherein the effect of Snake Scales was nullified by the white mage action Miracle of Nature. An issue when playing as miner or botanist wherein the trait Revisit would cause automatic gathering under certain conditions. An issue when playing as miner or botanist wherein the trait Revisit would cause timeworn maps to reappear at gathering points. An issue wherein hidden items would not appear at certain gathering points. An issue when playing as fisher wherein the actions Ambitious Lure and Modest Lure were incompatible with the text commands “/action” and “/macroicon”. An issue with the fishing log in which the display of fish would vanish and be marked as completed. An issue wherein repair materials were incorrectly set for exquisite Zwill crossblades and exquisite renaissance brushes. An issue wherein the graphics for certain gear and fashion accessories were incorrectly displayed. An issue wherein dyes were not reflected properly in certain gear. An issue when playing as an Au Ra wherein certain tail graphics differed depending on tail size. An issue when playing as a female Miqo’te wherein equipping a Scion hearer’s hood with certain hairstyles would cause gear graphics to display incorrectly. An issue with the Shared FATE window wherein the Dawntrail area would not display under certain conditions. An issue with the currency HUD element (labeled “Gil” in HUD Layout) wherein including Allagan tomestones of comedy as part of the display rotation prior to Patch 7.0 caused the HUD element to be blacked out. An issue wherein white diagonal lines would appear in screenshots. An issue wherein sending a Tell using the “Send Tell” subcommand did not lock the chat mode into sending Tells to the target character. An issue when sending chat messages or emotes (“/emote”) wherein including the name of a targeted blacklisted character would cause the character name to appear as “Unknown” in the chat box message. An issue wherein sound notifications would play in party chat for blacklisted or muted characters. An issue wherein lowering the game’s resolution while dynamic resolution is enabled caused the game’s graphics to appear distorted. (Xbox Series X|S) Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

Known Issue: An issue wherein the fade-out timing is incorrect for an orchestrion roll added in Patch 7.01 when playing it in a playlist.