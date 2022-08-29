Should I Get a House, Apartment, or Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14?

If you have been playing Final Fantasy 14 for a while, then you know just how much there is to do. While the main story is always enticing, the game sprawls out into several side endeavors to keep you busy. If you don’t feel like fighting baddies, then you can take a boat out fishing every two hours. If you aren’t a fan of fishing, then you can play music in a popular Aetherite Square. Maybe, you want to stretch your creative mind, then all you need to do is try your hand at designing your very own in-game living space.

The problem now is that there are several ways to do this. Should you get an apartment, save up for a house, or just go for the easier-to-reach Island Sanctuary to live out your fantasy life?

Is The Island Sanctuary Different From Housing in Final Fantasy 14?

Yes, in fact the two are completely different other than a few key features. One of them being the ability to play the music of your choice in the area or room. The Island Sanctuary is more of a farming mode, while housing is something that you are going to work towards decorating over time. In addition, The Island Sanctuary doesn’t require you to actually take part in crafting classes and is made to be a relaxing mode.

Housing, on the other hand, is hard to get, unless you buy an apartment, and you will need to buy or make your furniture. If you are looking to relax, then The Island Sanctuary should be your choice. If you want to decorate, however, then go for an apartment or a house.

Should I Start on Housing or the Island Sanctuary First in Final Fantasy 14?

While this does depend mostly on you, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, you must complete the Endwalker story in order to access your personal Island Sanctuary. Having an apartment or house can be done from a much earlier point in the game, and you don’t need to buy any expansions to unlock it. If you don’t have Endwalker, then experimenting with at least an apartment is a good way to see if you like the slow features of the game.

If you have already beat Endwalker, though, then you should go ahead and get your Island Sanctuary. It’s a free area, and you won’t need to worry about grinding out crafting classes.