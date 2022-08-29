Midnight Fight Express: Molotov Cocktail Locations | Train Station

Most of the level challenges for Midnight Fight Express are pretty straightforward, but the Train Station level has one that requires the player to make use of Molotov cocktails, a weapon found in only a small handful of places throughout the level. While you’re certainly not required to complete all of the optional challenges in the game, they’re essential for unlocking new outfits in the “Appearance” tab of the Hideout menu.

Luckily, completing the challenge in the Train Station level that asks the player to “let 5 enemies burn from a Molotov cocktail” is extremely simple to complete as long as you know where to look for the throwable. To complete the challenge, simply hit five enemies with them and it’ll be unlocked. You’ll need to make your throws count, however, as there are only three cocktails in the entire level.

Train Station: All Molotov Cocktail Locations

Molotov Cocktail Location #1 and #2

The first two cocktails are located on the train platform when you encounter Tickles the clown. They’ll be sitting close together on the ground so make sure you pick them up and throw them before your enemies get the chance to. They’re pretty easy to see so make sure you grab them before taking out the majority of the group. With them all running around, you should be able to hit two per bottle. If you can get through this section having hit three total, you should be able to finish the challenge without an issue.

Molotov Cocktail Location #3

The last cocktail is waiting for you on the second platform. After coming down the steps to it, you’ll see it sitting next to a support beam on the ground. Same as the last two, make sure to grab it before the enemies do. Because of how small the platform is, this is a great spot to hit multiple baddies with a single throw.

Enemy Cocktails

The other way to complete the challenge is to trick the enemies that you’re fighting to jump into the blast radius of a Molotov that’s being thrown by the enemies outside of the combat encounters. There are two places you can do this: in the second room of the station and on the final platform when the Faceless show up. While this method is certainly usable in order to complete the challenge, it’s not always super consistent. Enemies tend to keep moving so having them stay in one spot to get hit by their friends is a bit tricky. If you keep at it, it’s something that definitely can be done, but it’s worth giving the challenge a shot with the Molotovs found on the platforms first.