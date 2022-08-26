Midnight Fight Express: How to Defeat Enemies Using Fish

There are a lot of unique challenges for each of the 40 levels packed into Midnight Fight Express. While some are a little more straightforward than others like challenges that simply ask the player to complete the level within a limited amount of time, other ask for much more specific tasks that make use of a level’s unique qualities. One such level is the Civilian Evacuation Center.

The Civilian Evacuation Center is a level that takes place on the docks of Midnight Fight Express‘ world which means that there are plenty of pirate-themed weapons to use to cut through the waves of enemies that the game throws your way. One such item is the fish which is used to complete one of the level’s challenges.

Civilian Evacuation Center: Defeat 10 Enemies Using Fish

The challenge in question asks the player to take out ten different enemies using the fish that are scattered across the level. While other similar challenges that require the player to use specific weapons usually provide plenty of required weapons, the Civilian Evacuation Center is a little stingy when it comes to stocking the player with fish.

There are three locations throughout the level where you can get your hands on four discrete fish. They aren’t the sturdiest weapons in the game, believe it or not, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re making your hits count and that you’re prioritizing enemies than can be quickly taken down with light attacks.

With that in mind, if you can get your hands on the fish and make them count, you should be able to knock out the challenge in no time.

Fish Location #1

The first fish can be found at the site of the first enemy encounter. It’s inside the building with the neon sign that says “bar” and is sitting on a table in the center of the room.

Fish Location #2

After fighting through the building with the two chairs inside it, head to the east instead of going north like the game instructs you to. You’ll find yourself walking down a long dock and at the end of it is a fish and an NPC who you can briefly speak with.

Fish Locations #3 and #4

The final two fish are found in the same spot. At the very end of the level, you’ll be faced with one final group of enemies on the docks before going into a building. On the right side of the map, there are a few flights of stairs leading to a dock. Head down the stairs and you’ll find two fish to use. It’s not a bad idea to run past the group of enemies to grab the fish to use in the final two encounters, but it’s also risky because you can accidentally kick the fish into the water if you’re not careful. Plus, you’ll find yourself with your back against the wall on a small dock facing a full group of enemies. Either way, grab the fish and fight your way out to complete the challenge.