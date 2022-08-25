Midnight Fight Express: How to Get Gold Teeth | Challenge Guide

There are five optional challenges for players to complete in each level of Midnight Fight Express. Three of them are always unique to each level, asking the player to do things like use environmental finishers in specific areas or complete sections in a limited amount of time, but two of the five are the same for every level: get an ‘S’ rank and find ten gold teeth.

While they might both sound straightforward enough, finding gold teeth is actually a bit of a challenge. Because it’s listed for every single level in the game, however, learning the best ways to find them is essential for anyone looking to unlock all the cosmetics for purchase using in-game currency in the “Appearance” tab of the Hideout menu.

How to Get Ten Gold Teeth in Every Level

In the tutorial section of Midnight Fight Express that explains what gold teeth are, you’re showered with the collectible after a single fight with a group of enemies. This gives a little bit of a misleading impression as to how easy it is to collect them. You’ll be showered with gold teeth randomly for beating enemies in the tutorial, but after that, you’ll rarely get more than one or two in a single fight.

Because it’s random, there’s really no good way to farm them as it’s pretty much entirely luck based. Anecdotally, I seemed to have more luck with getting enemies to drop a gold tooth when using finishers and other skills unlocked in the “Skills and Upgrades” tab of the Hideout menu, but there’s not much to suggest that that actually works. That theory is echoed by TheGamer, but there’s nothing in-game that officially confirms that using skills increases your chances of getting drops.

The good thing about the challenge is that you don’t need to snag all ten teeth in a single run. This means that if you only pick up three in a level when you return to it to try and complete the challenge, you’ll only need to find seven. While it might be a pain to have to replay levels to collect teeth, there are other challenges to unlock along the way that you can focus on while on the hunt.

To collect the teeth once you’ve hit them out of the faces of your enemies, simply walk over them and Babyface will pick it up.