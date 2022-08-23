Midnight Fight Express: How to Stick Plungers on Enemy Faces

While the challenges listed for each level in Midnight Fight Express are all optional, completing them unlocks new cosmetics to be bought using in-game currency in the “Appearance” tab in the menu. This means that, if you want to look good while cracking skulls, you’ll need to complete as many as possible when replaying each level in hopes of achieving an “S” rank.

Most challenges are pretty straightforward, simply asking the player complete levels in a certain amount of limited time or using specific weapons to attack a specific type of enemy, but one challenge in the Restroom level is a little bit wackier. The first challenge for Midnight Fight Express‘ fifth level asks the player to “stick 4 plungers on enemy faces.”

How to Stick Four Plungers on Enemy Faces in the Restroom Level

While it might seem a little odd, getting a plunger to stick on an enemy is actually really simple. To do it, all you’ll need to do is pick up a plunger by hitting RB and then throw it directly at an enemy with RT. When you first enter the level, there should be a plunger free for you to take on the northwest side of the bathroom by two enemies standing at urinals. You can either run and grab it first thing or wait for them to pick it up and try to hit you with it.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to make use of four different plungers to complete the challenge as once a plunger is thrown onto an enemy’s face, it can’t become unstuck. There are only four plungers in the level, so make sure that you’re throwing them instead of using them as melee weapons. If one breaks, you’re out of luck and will need to start the level over again. Luckily, it’s a short level so restarting isn’t the end of the world, but it can still be irritating.

It’s also important to note that some enemies can block the thrown plunger. The Dicers that show up at the very end of the fight can knock them out of the air so make that you’re throwing the plunger after the enemy is dazed or whenever they don’t have their guard up.