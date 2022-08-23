Dead Island 2 Trailer and Gameplay Revealed, Coming February

After a wait that feels like a lifetime, Dead Island 2 has finally had its big reveal. Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios dropped the brand new reveal trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. As an additional touch, viewers were also treated to a first look at some of the brand new zombie action title’s gameplay.

Seems like the recent promises of a re-reveal for Dead Island 2 were true after all. After around four years of development, the highly-anticipated sequel to the original Dead Island is finally ready to be unleashed onto the world. This time, the action will take place in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and will feature a number of playable protagonists. The game’s story will take players on a zombie-infested ride across some of LA’s most notable locations, including the lush suburbs of Beverley Hills and the beachside boardwalks of Venice Beach, to name a few.

The game’s slick new cinematic trailer depicts a modern neighborhood surviving amidst a throng of ever-present zombies. Not that the threat of being eaten by an infected horde seems to bother the trailer’s main character Jacob too much though. You can check out how he handles the undead with ease for yourself in the brand new cinematic trailer for Dead Island 2.

The accompanying gameplay trailer certainly measured up to the promise of gory, close-quarters melee combat too. While the action will have a stronger focus on melee action, using a variety of weapons, players who prefer to blast the undead from afar will also be able to make use of a handful of firearms as well. Dead Island 2 looks set to reprise its 80’s movie-inspired comedic vibes, with a rich cast of characters and a number of suitable brutal zombie-slaying methods at hand. The age will feature six different playable protagonists, each with totally different playstyles that can be customized to suit players’ preferences.

Dead Island 2 will also feature an over-the-top co-op campaign mode for up to three players, so there’ll be plenty of colorful LA-flavored zombie-killing action to enjoy with friends. However, the game’s solo campaign will be packed with plenty of quests, twists, and turns during what’s described as its “thrilling pulp story.” Frankly, we can’t wait to take down the wandering corpses whilst sporting Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. If you want a first look at some of the gory gameplay, you can also check out the gruesome trailer over on the Dead Island channel.

For the full scope of all the epic ways you too can dismember a reanimated cadaver, there won’t be too long to wait. Dead Island 2 will be getting its full launch early next year. It was revealed during the event that the game will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC on February 3.

