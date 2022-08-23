Midnight Fight Express: Knight Figure Location | Bro-Tel Guide

Unlocking new outfits in Midnight Fight Express is determined by how many challenges you can complete within each of the game’s levels. There are 40 levels total, so there’s plenty to unlock, but one early challenge serves as something of a roadblock for those looking to access all of the outfits available in the game.

The Bro-Tel level has a challenge that asks the player to “find a knight figure and take it with you on the train,” but after completing the level for the first time, many players are left wondering what the “knight figure” named in the challenge is even referring to. This challenge is a little difficult, but overall simple as soon as the player knows what they need to do.

How to Find the Knight Figure

Based on the fact that the challenge asks the player to take the figure with them on the train at the end of the level, I was looking for the figure in the final area after taking care of the final enemies in the level and the newly introduced Muscle enemies. As it turns out, the figure is nowhere near there.

The Knight Figure is actually the first item that you see in the Bro-Tel level. It’s sitting on the front desk of the building right as you walk in. It’s understandable if you missed it, because it, honestly, doesn’t really resemble a knight, but you can pick it up just like any other item in the game with RB.

You’ll need to take the figure with you to the end of the level which is much easier said than done. Like the rest of the weapons in the game, it’s pretty flimsy in terms of its durability, so you shouldn’t use it in combat. Instead, take it from encounter to encounter and drop it on the ground as soon as the enemies show up. To get the figure to the end, you’ll need to make sure that they don’t pick it up and break it against you, so keep an eye on it when it’s on the ground and take out any enemies that are walking towards it in hopes of giving it a swing.

Once you’ve gotten to the end of the level, make sure to pick it up once more and jump onto the moving train. Once the level ends, the challenge will unlock.