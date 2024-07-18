Hades 2 Patch Notes Are Here

Hades 2 has officially received patch notes for its new update early acces update that is assumed to release later this year. Some of the changes that were made include that more damage can be dealt with the Sister Blades while being used from behind on an enemy. Below are the early patch notes for the upcoming update for Hades 2 thanks to GamingBolt.

Early Access Patch 4 Notes

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms



– Sister Blades (Melinoë): increased damage striking foes from behind

Boons & Blessings



– Lightning Lance (Zeus): improved targeting while using gamepad controls

– Spirit Surge (Zeus): reworked; now whenever you use magick, a surrounding foe is struck by lightning

– Sworn Strike (Hera): slightly reduced bonus from Poms of Power

– Engagement Ring (Hera): reworked; inflicts Hitch on foes, and any slain in the circle deal area damage

– Family Trade (Hera): cut from game; replaced with…

– Rousing Reception (Hera): new! Your Casts damage foes as they enter the Encounter, wherever they – appear (this effect was previously innate to Engagement Ring)

– Golden Rule (Hera X Poseidon): now applies a multiplicative global damage bonus, rather than a flat bonus only to Attacks and Specials

– Beach Ball (Poseidon x Apollo): added greater damage and area scaling over a brief charge-up duration

– Mint Condition (Hephaestus): invulnerability effect now resets between Encounters in same Location

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades



– Mirrored Thrasher (Staff): removed Life penalty; now requires Magick instead

– Skulking Slice (Blades): reduced bonus damage striking foes from behind

– Escalating Ambush (Blades): cut from game; replaced with…

– Wicked Onslaught (Blades): new! Adds power to Attacks

– Melting Shredder (Axe): increased damage to Armor

– Inverted Spark (Flames): now also causes projectiles to linger for longer

– Whirling Coil (Flames): projectiles no longer spin in place; renamed from Origin Coil

– Crushing Comet (Flames): cut from game; replaced with…

– Triple Comet (Flames): new! Your Special fires more projectiles

– Destructive Array (Skull): now deals a percentage of your Attack damage whenever your Shells drop

Rocket Bombard (Skull): increased damage

Hexes of Selene



– Phase Shift: rescaled some Path of Stars upgrades

– Lunar Ray: rescaled damage over a shorter duration

Foes and Encounters



– Chronos: adjusted sequencing of some moves; now easier to strike from behind after certain moves

– Headmistress Hecate: now easier to strike from behind after certain moves

Oath of the Unseen



– Vow of Haunting: Revenants can no longer spawn others; you now collect them from farther away

– Damage penalties from Vow of Blood and Vow of Suffering now are added, rather than multiplied