Hades 2: How To Get Driftwood And How To Use It

Where to find Driftwood, and how to use it in Hades 2.

Every new region you unlock in Hades 2 brings with it a bevvy of interesting gubbins. Sure, you get to encounter new enemies, NPCs, and bosses, but you also get to pick more flowers (and flower-adjacent stuff). Driftwood appears so late in the game that it might be the last resource you find. Heck, until recently, it was almost impossible to find at all.

Don’t mistake its scarcity for a lack of uses. Unlike most rare plants, Driftwood is incredibly useful for progression. In this guide we are going to go through where you can find Driftwood, and what you can use it for.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Driftwood In Hades 2

Driftwood is one of the rarest resources in Hades 2. This is for two major reasons. Firstly, it can only be found in the Rift Of Thessaly which is one of the later regions in the game. Heck, you can’t get to the Rift Of Thessaly until you’ve unlocked the surface and figured out how to survive once you are up there (we have guides on both of these steps).

Secondly, its spawn rate is shockingly low. While this has been fixed slightly in the latest update, as of writing, we have struggled to get a decent stockpile. You will likely only see one or two pieces of Driftwood per run. Throw in the overall difficulty of the surface, and you’ve got yourself a nightmarish resource to find.

Of course, like with most resources, you won’t find Driftwood anywhere else. When we say it can only be found in the Rift Of Thessaly, we mean it. Charon doesn’t sell it and the Wretched Broker doesn’t deal in it. If you want it, you have to go out and earn it.

Thankfully, Driftwood acts like a standard ‘plant’ resource. Because of this, you don’t need any additional tools to gather it. Simply walk up and interact with it. You will get a single piece of Driftwood per twig, although this can be increased with the Observance Of Gaia’s Secret’s Incantation.

Finally, we highly recommend using the Reagent Sensing Incantation. Once evoked, you will see a silver light that guides you to any resources in an area. Driftwood can be tricky to see and this Incantation makes it impossible to miss.

What Is Driftwood Used For In Hades 2

Despite being a pain to get, Driftwood is used in a few key things that you want to unlock. Firstly, it unlocks the Pier at the Crossroads which can be used to further increase your friendship with NPCs. Considering how important this system is in Hades 2, you want to unlock this ASAP.

Secondly, Driftwood unlocks a whole new shop – The Shrine Of Hermes. These act like a Well Of Charon and allow you to buy various doodahs. The catch? They take a while to arrive. A novel addition that is more than welcome. Throw in a new weapon, and Driftwood is wonderfully useful.

Of course, more uses could be added as the game progresses through Early Access, so be sure to collect as much as you can – even if you run out of recipes. You never know what Driftwood could be used for in the future.

Finally, like with most resources, the Wretched Broker will not buy Driftwood from you.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.