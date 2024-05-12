Hades 2: How To Survive The Surface

So you’ve finally managed to break Hecate’s wards and claw your way to the surface in Hades 2. A feat worthy of praise, but a feat that is all but rewardless. Like with Hades and Zagreus before her, Melinoe is not suited to the surface world and she quickly falls victim to the death’s (or should we say Thanatos’s) cold embrace.

Unlike Zagreus who never found a way to break this curse, Melinoe has the arcane means to overcome this familial limitation. There are many benefits to being a witch after all. In a similar manner to how you broke the wards to the surface, you are going to have to brew up a powerful incantation to progress any further.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

How To Survive The Surface In Hades 2

Melinoe dying on the surface shouldn’t come as much surprise. You were told as much in the previous part of the quest. Repeatedly in fact. If you want to survive you are going to have to progress the story a bit. This means going out and talking to every Tom, Dick, and Harry until you get the information you need.

After visiting the surface and falling victim to your curse enough times, Doom himself will appear on your death screen. Morros will grant you the Unravelling A Fateful Bond Incantation. This incantation is far more difficult to cast than the one used to break the wards to the surface, so be prepared for a bit of a grind.

Gathering The Required Materials In Hades 2

You are going to have to track down and gather four ingredients to cast the Unravelling A Fateful Bond Incantation. These are:

Lotus x2

Moss x3

Nightshade x2

Thalamus x3

Where To Find Lotus

Lotus is one of the easier materials to find in Hades 2. You don’t even need a tool to harvest it. You can pick this up simply by making it to Oceanus and picking it up from the floor. It’s a fairly common resource, so it shouldn’t take you long to gather the required amount.

Where To Find Moss

Moss is far more difficult to gather and can be quite stressful. Moss can only be found in the City Of Ephyra which is the first location on the surface. Since Melinoe will eventually die up there, you may have to make several trips to gather the resources. From our experience, we noticed Moss was commonly found in the first couple of screens.

Where To Find Nightshade

Nightshade is not found anywhere. Instead, you need to grow it yourself. Simply use your Silver Shovel to dig up Nightshade Seeds in Erebus and plant them at the Crossroads. They will eventually bloom into Nightshade. Simple.

Where To Find Thalamus

Thalamus is a bit harder to get a hold of. This only grows from Origin Seeds, and these are only found in Chaos Gates. You will need to bring your Silver Shovel to dig them up, and we found them to be a pretty rare spawn. Chaos will give you one seed when you first gain the Incantation, however.

Breaking The Curse And Reaching The Surface

With all the materials gathered, head to the cauldron at the Crossroads and say the magic words. Poof, your curse is removed and the surface is now your oyster. You are now free to explore the surface without fear of death.

Well, kinda. The surface is a dangerous place with challenges and encounters that are far more deadly than the ones you will find in the Underworld. Surviving up there is going to require a lot of skill (and upgrades). If you are finding the surface to be too difficult, then hone your skills in the Underworld for a bit longer.

You will eventually need to brave the surface, however. Some materials and resources are only found up there that are vital to your progress later on.

Quick note: Since Hades 2 is still in Early Access, the surface portion of the game is not fully finished. There are currently only 2 Regions to explore, and your run will unceremoniously end once you beat the boss at the end of the second Region.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.