Hades 2: How To Get Nectar

Hades 2 may be a roguelike/roguelite at its core, but there is more to it than just combat and sudden death. One of the defining features of the game is its gripping story and a plethora of interesting characters. It’s always a joy to end a run and talk to everyone. It’s not just a story progression thing either – there are mechanical benefits to nattering.

More specifically, there are benefits to giving your friends gifts. Nectar is the drink of the gods, and everyone is happy to receive it (well, maybe not Narcissus). Doling out these gifts is easier said than done though, as Nectar is not something that’s just lying around. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to get Nectar, and why you want to hand it out.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Get Nectar In Hades 2

Nectar comes from many places, but the main three are combat rewards, the Fated List, and the Wretched Broker. Working backwards, the Wretched Broker will have one Nectar in his stock after every run. You simply have to purchase it for a few Bones and you are good to go. This is by far the easiest way to get Nectar, it’s just very slow. You are going to struggle to get a decent stockpile, and considering the sheer number of characters in Hades 2, it will be quite the slog

The Fated List is a great way to get an unexpected boost to your Nectar, but since not all rewards are the golden drink, it’s very unreliable. You should always be working towards something on the Fated List, and if it just so happens to give you some Nectar, awesome. If not, don’t worry about it.

The most efficient way to get Nectar is through combat. Now, we say efficient, but it’s not as cut and dry as that. Nectar is a combat reward, which means you have to sacrifice something else to get Nectar. This could be HP, resources, Boons, Chaos, etc. Taking Nectar directly weakens your run, which limits how often you can feasibly take the reward.

As your skills improve, Nectar becomes much easier to pick up as a reward, but early in your Hades 2 career, going too heavily into Nectar will almost certainly result in a run ending early.

One final way to get Nectar is through Charon. Charon’s stock of items is random so you won’t always be able to nab it, but when it’s there, it’s worth considering. Similar to combat rewards though, buying Nectar could prevent you from buying something more beneficial to your run, so keep that in mind.

Why You Should Give People Nectar

Nectar serves two purposes. Firstly, the first Nectar you give a character will always result in a reward. This comes in the form of powerful Keepsakes. These are items you can equip before a run that grant a variety of interesting effects. These range from mana regeneration to full-on revivals when you die. Every character has a unique Keepsake, and there are 25 to find in total.

Every Nectar given after the first will deepen your bond with said character. This reveals more about them and lets you engage in the narrative of Hades 2. Considering how good it is, we highly recommend you indulge in the Olympian tradition of gift-giving.

That’s all we have on Nectar and Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other content for tips, tricks, and guides.