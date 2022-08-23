Gamescom Shows Epic New Trailer for Lies of P

Picture from Twitter

During Gamescom Opening Night Live live streaming from Germany, we got a look at the excellent new trailer for the upcoming Lies of P, a Pinocchio-inspired soulslike action game set in the Belle Époque Era city of Krat. This new look is polished and perfect for converting viewers into future players.

The trailer opens with a woman talking to Pinocchio, explaining that the city of Krat has fallen into madness and despair. It will be up to him to choose between “truth or lies.” Puddles line the brick streets while abandoned wagons lay in heaps as we get a few flashes of dilapidated castles and cathedrals with giant, sparking machinery before the trailer launches into a series of epic fight scenes between Pinocchio and the jerky, murderous enemies he faces.

The atmosphere in the trailer looks amazing, with sparks flying and rain pouring. The crumbling castles with lightning flashing in the background set an ominous mood that pairs perfectly with the toy-like monsters of the game. We also get a small montage of the variety of weapons that Pinocchio can wield in the game, including a classic sword and a giant hammer. You will be able to combine weapons in unique ways to get something entirely new. His mechanical arm also appears to be able to throw electricity and fire. The enemies come in all shapes and sizes, but they’re all manner of creepy. It’s satisfying that they spark and explode vs the typical gore we get with monsters in many games.

In the middle of the trailer, we see Pinocchio meet his maker. A man crawls out of a carriage and says, “Finally we meet, Son.” A father/son reunion is one of the main missions of the game, so it’s interesting that we get to see the moment in the trailer. This makes us wonder what adventures will happen after this moment.

We also get to see the possible big bad guy with his evil mustache and top hat. Never trust a man wearing a fur collar and holding a cane, especially if he has a villain laugh! Luckily it appears that Jiminy Cricket is mechanical too and advises us from a little cage held on Pinocchio’s waist as he takes on giant machines. Check out the trailer below.

Lies of P tasks you with fighting through a city full of mechanoid monsters in order to find Mr. Geppetto and become human. It’s a timeless tale made new and action-packed. It will be available sometime next year, though there is no current release date. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can add it to your wishlist on Steam now!

Source