Witcher Developers Talk About Possible Cyberpunk Mobile Game

The developers of new The Witcher trilogy, CD Projekt Red are wanting to make some new mobile games in the future. Recently the developer’s parent company showed that a lot of CD Projekt’s profits have been coming from Cyberpunk 2077, as well as its expansion Phantom Liberty.

When it comes to mobile games it is a gable about whether or not it will be one many people play and enjoy or if it flops. As of late, mobile games have been becoming more and more popular, with things like Call of Duty Modern Warfare being on mobile with controller compatiblty. After the success of some AAA parties games in a mobile format.

According to GameRant, CDPR are making a new game for smartphones called Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and are unfortunately shutting down The Witcher: Monster Slayer game after it was orignally on the store for up to two years.

So far we don’t know when a new game would be scheduled to release as this was just confirmed by the developers today, but after the success of Cyberpunk 2077 – after some bug fixes – it makes sense why they would have to do this.

In additional Cyberpunk 2077 news, the game’s sequel is still in pre-production as of right now, we don’t know when it will release but it is looking like it will be a while for sure. Cyberpunk 2077 is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.