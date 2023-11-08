Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Leaked From GameStop

Gamestop has unwittingly leaked Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, as well as other release details.

As shared by videogamedeals on Twitter, there are two listings for Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively. The game will retail for % 59.99, and will be released on December 5, 2023.

This confirms earlier leaks of this game. Over a month ago, a PEGI rating of 18 was released for Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for Xbox Series X. CD Projekt RED has yet to comment on the existence of such a version of the game.

We had initially reported on speculation that it was too early for CD Projekt RED to release an ultimate edition for the game, it does make more sense now that the expansion has released. As we now know, CD Projekt RED did a complete overhaul of Cyberpunk 2077 from the start of the campaign, for the release of its only expansion, Phantom Liberty. This includes basic changes to the way the game and game world operates.

As many fans and reviewers have confirmed, CD Projekt RED has essentially recreated, or one can even say, made a full remake, of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED also advised players that they would be best served playing the whole game from scratch so that they could experience all those changes to the game world as well.

So, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is presumably like CD Projekt RED’s final draft of the Cyberpunk universe. This will be CD Projekt RED’s pitch to sell the ultimate edition of the game to all the gamers who haven’t bought the game before.

Part of the reason for doing this is Cyberpunk 2077’s original poor launch. At the time, the controversy had reached such fever pitch that the game got delisted off of PlayStation.

So, CD Projekt RED was able to reverse things enough with their rehabilitation of Cyberpunk 2077, that they were able to win over critics and a significant number of their fans. But, there’s still a lot of gamers that they can now convince to get the game. There are people who stayed away after hearing about the bad worth of mouth, and also gamers who were not paying attention and may not even know about it.

As for why there’s no PC version, it’s possible that this is a console exclusive version with specific optimizations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Since Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition should be releasing soon, it won’t take long before we confirm all these details as well.