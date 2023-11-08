Destiny 2’s Season Of The Wish Will Answer The Game’s Deepest Mysteries

It certainly looks like Bungie's plans for Destiny 2 are still on schedule.

Bungie has revealed Destiny 2: Season of the Wish, a new upcoming expansion that will solve the game’s deepest mysteries.

The title alone could be enough to evoke interest in long term Destiny fans. It makes reference to some of the game’s most intricate lore, with a promise that those questions will soon be answered.

We will discuss the details of this lore soon enough, but its important to contextualize this announcement with recent events in real life. Bungie had recently made the divisive division to cut down their workforce, after projecting that they would miss making 45 % of their expected revenue.

This decision proved extremely unpopular with fans, as it came to light that many of Bungie’s oldest veterans were among those fired. Rumors and speculation have led fans to believe that this choice was made by Bungie leadership, but it cannot be denied that it follows a trend of layoffs and restructuring among other Sony owned game studios.

Bungie confirmed these layoffs, and plans to delay Destiny 2 DLC The Final Shape, as well as their other upcoming project, extraction shooter Marathon. But now we should discuss what’s so interesting about Destiny 2: Season of the Wish.

As reported by Windows Central, Destiny introduced the unlikely idea of wishes in 2018’s Forsaken expansion. An Ahamkara dragon called Riven can grant wishes, but with monkey’s paw-like consequences. In Forsaken, the Guardians of the Vanguard wished to slay Riven to save the Dreaming City. However, Riven twisted that wish so that the Guardians would be stuck in a timeloop for three weeks.

Fans discovered that Riven had granted fourteen wishes, each with their own effects and consequences. These fourteen wishes are real narrative objectives in Destiny 2, which players could earn by finding the Wishing Wall, and entering the corresponding codes by lighting up the patterns on the wall. Some of these wishes include teleports to other levels. One wish just played Paul McCartney’s single, Hope for the Future.

Fans who went through the code found that there was a fifteenth wish, but they were never able to discover it. With this new DLC, we know that the fifteenth wish is real, and that we are about to find out what it is.

Based on the timing, it sounds like Bungie was already working on Destiny 2: Season of the Wish, but were not ready to reveal it until now. The timing is certainly odd, but it certainly looks like Bungie’s plans for Destiny 2 are still going on right on schedule.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows on November 28, 2023.

Congratulations to those who have solved the final puzzle of the Imbaru Engine.



Season of the Wish arrives on November 28. Until then, O Guardian Mine. pic.twitter.com/OOM25MFeRw — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 7, 2023