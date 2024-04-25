Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 4 Derceto & Riverboat Guide

Chapter 4 is the longest chapter in Alone In The Dark (2024) — and the chapter that changes the most between scenarios. In this chapter, depending on who you’re playing as, you’ll enter different sections of the map and explore alternate puzzles. And these are the trickiest puzzles so far. Figuring out where to go and what to do isn’t so easy here. If you get lost, here’s step-by-step instructions to help you complete the first half of Chapter 4.

For this guide, we’re covering the puzzles in Chapter 4 of Carnby’s Scenario.

Puzzle #12: Unlocking Dr. Gray’s Office

At night, many of the rooms in Derceto are now blocked. Our goal is to break into Dr. Gray’s room.

Go to the Clerk’s Office and use the safe. To open the safe, input the code [ 9-1-3 ].

]. This code is found on the [ Dark Man’s Contract ] you’ll acquire automatically at the start of the chapter. Look on the second page.

] you’ll acquire automatically at the start of the chapter. Look on the second page. Input the code by moving left to [9], right to [1] and left again to [3].

Collect [Dr. Gray’s Office Key] from the safe.

Enter Dr. Gray’s Office on the first floor and collect the note on the table. You’ll also get the [ France ] Key Item.

] Key Item. Collect the note called [ Maccarfey’s Pirate Treasure ]. Take note of the red ‘X’.

]. Take note of the red ‘X’. Collect the [Stairwell Key] from the desk.

Go to the Sitting Room from the second floor Gallery. After the cutscene, you’ll find the [1st Floor Hall Key] on the floor. The entrance to a level is located in Grace’s Room. We’ll need to find a drawing to complete the puzzle.

Use the [France] Key Item in the Sitting Room to unlock the globe and collect a free Healing Item.

Puzzle #13: Jeremy’s X-Ray

Unlock the double doors using the [1st Floor Hall Key]. The Dark Man will appear. Turn around and he’ll disappear.

Progress into the Grand Parlor from the first floor. The parlor may be restored to its opulent past. Ignore it and cross to the Stairwell. Use the [Stairwell Key] to access the basement.

In the basement, enter the Laboratory and collect the [ Electrical Fuse ].

]. Collect the [ Radiograph #2 ] on the table and the [ Surgery Room Key ].

] on the table and the [ ]. Use the [Surgery Room Key] to unlock the Surgery door and collect the second [ Electrical Fuse ].

]. While in the hallway, go down and enter the Quarantine Room. Collect the [Radiograph #1].

Return to the Laboratory and insert both [Electrical Fuses] into the breaker box. To restore power, you’ll need to flip the switches, so all are pointed down and the lights are green.

Flip Lever 1.

Flip Lever 4.

Flip Level 2.

Next, place the [Radiograph] items onto the X-Ray Examination board. There are five images to choose and three slots on the left. We need to choose three of these then turn them, so they create a full image of the brain.

Place Radiograph #1 on the top-left spot.

Place Radiograph #4 on the bottom spot.

Place Radiograph #5 on the top-right spot.

Spin the images so they connect and create a full oval shape of the skull.

Once they’re close enough, they’ll align, and you’ll get the [Jeremy’s Darkness] statue.

Puzzle #14: Jeremy’s Darkness Puzzle

After solving this puzzle, the stairwell will transform. Run up as the water rises and you’ll return to the Attic. In the Attic, interact with the strange statue and use the [Jeremy’s Darkness] piece. We now need to complete the statue.

Move Slot #1 to Slot #5.

Slot #2 to Slot #4.

Slot #3 to Slot #6.

Place the Talisman and input the coordinates [6-4-1].

The code is written on the interior of the box.

Riverboat Walkthrough

Drop down to enter the crashed Riverboat. Progress until a bug monster crashes onto the table — this is a trick. Another will appear and ambush you from the ground.

Kill it and move to the top of the boat. Most of the creatures here can be ignored completely.

At the top of the boat, go to the back-right and smash through the cracked wood. Climb down to enter the generator room.

Open the wooden crate near the generator to collect the [ Empty Gas Can ].

]. Turn the valve near the stairs to shut off the steam.

At the Fuel Tank, use the [Empty Gas Can]. Use it on the generator, then press the bottom to restore power.

The top of the boat is now swarming with enemies. Go upstairs and sprint by the enemies — reach the hanging boat near the ship’s wheel. Use the hanging switch to lower down to the Engine Room.

The Engine Room has two enemies that will ambush you — fight them to explore, or sprint to the engine and activate it to complete the level.