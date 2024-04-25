You Can Get Diablo IV For $20 Right Now

When getting a “good price for a good video game,” sometimes the best tactic is simply waiting. After all, gaming publishers and developers sometimes offer special discounts for certain yearly events and want gamers to enjoy the low prices when they happen. Other times, a game can just randomly get a discount, and it will cause a rush for players to get it while the cost is so low. For today’s “best sale” option, take a look at what GameStop is doing with Diablo IV. Despite it being a title they regularly sell for $60, they’ve dropped the PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/Xbox One versions of the game all the way down to $20!

It would appear that the sale is not going to last long, so if you’re not someone who already owns a copy, you’ll want to dive in and take action before the sale is gone, and you may have to pay full price again. Games don’t typically drop $40 in price that often, so definitely make the most of this deal if you’re able to.

As for why you should get Diablo IV, most agree that it’s one of the best things that Blizzard has turned out in some time, which is saying something when you think about all the ups and downs the company has had recently. The previous entry did well, but it was divisive within the community, even with Blizzard constantly updating it and giving it new seasons. But with the newest entry, they went back to what made the game work before and delivered some truly fun gameplay mixed with a narrative that fans ate up.

It was the fastest-selling game in the franchise and in Blizzard’s history, including selling, we kid you not, 666 million dollars worth of units in the first five days. It’s a truly astounding number.

Ever since its launch, Blizzard has been doing its thing and releasing steady updates to keep the game stable and fun for long-term players. However, they’ve also announced the first DLC expansion that should arrive later this year, barring delays. It’s called “Vessel of Hatred” and seems to open up a doorway to the franchise’s past to bring in a fresh yet familiar story to bear. Only time will tell if it holds up or not.

One irony is that Blizzard usually shows off the DLC or teases further updates and expansions at its annual convention. However, it has announced that it will not do the convention this year, so the announcements will come from elsewhere.