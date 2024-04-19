Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 3 Taroella, Docks & Egypt Guide

Escaping the Dark Man, shooting up the docks and raiding Egypt in Chapter 3.

The levels are dropping faster as we enter Chapter 3 of Alone In The Dark (2024). We’re blazing through the Convent of Taroella, the Riverside Docks and the Sunken Temple in Egypt. While there aren’t as many puzzles to solve in Chapter 3, there are plenty of challenges — and we’ll explain how to complete every level with quick summaries. And there are even a few puzzles you’ll need to complete, including a tricky safe puzzle in the Docks office. Here’s what you need to know to efficiently complete Chapter 3 with Carnby or Emily.

Taroella Walkthrough

Progress to the Great Library and take the stairs up. You’ll encounter a wooden stand — remember this for later and continue to the stairs on the opposite side. On the third floor, progress to the corner balcony to find a statue.

Collect the [Key of Hubertus] from the statue. This will trigger the appearance of the Dark Man. Don’t try to fight him, just run! Don’t try to shoot him or you’ll kill yourself.

Turn around and use the wooden stand. Place the [Key of Hubertus] to lower the ladder and climb down.

Run to the opposite side of the second floor and use the key again. Climb up the ladder and run toward the (now open) door on the opposite side. Enter and turn left — the Dark Man will appear ahead of you. Turn around and immediately backtrack.

Wait for the Dark Man to walk by, then go back into the hallway and use the [Key of Hubertus] and ladder. This leads to the top floor.

You’ve now escaped the Dark Man. Circle around to the hanging room and use the [Key of Hubertus] again to unlock the door. Inside, you’ll get a cutscene and complete the level.

Riverside Docks Walkthrough

After Taroella, you’ll immediately enter the Pregzt Shipping Company level.

Enter the Shipping Company Office ahead. Enemies will appear — clear them out and enter the office. Collect the [New Orleans Docks – Pier #11] map for an optional step.

To the right of the entrance, collect the large cache of Tommy Gun ammo down the alleyway.

Circle the small office in the center of the docks. Behind it, use the ladder to reach the rooftop. Drop down and collect the [Stevedore’s Key] from the holder near the bolted door. Unbolt the door to return to the Docks.

Next, go to the large crane near the edge of the docks by the water. Use the [Stevedore’s Key] to raise the crane, unblocking the path to the Sewers.

Defeat the group of enemies that appear. Use bottles to burn them or lure them away from the Sewer and run inside. Follow the linear path through the Sewers to reach the Shipping Company Warehouse.

Go upstairs to the warehouse office. Here you’ll find the [Tommy Gun] and a puzzle.

Puzzle #10: Pregzt Shipping Company Safe

To progress you’ll need to open the safe in the shipping company office. Collect the [All His Things] clue from the same cabinet where the [Tommy Gun] was collected.

At the end of this note, there is a strange clue. Count the number of letters to get the safe code.

The safe code is [4-5-4]. To input it, turn the safe dial left to [4], right to [5], then left to [4] again.

This will unlock the safe. Collect the [Cargo Manifest] clue. This unlocks the street area outside the docks.

New Orleans Riverside Walkthrough

On the way out of the warehouse, the front doors will burst open and enemies will pour in. Use the molotov cocktails to deal free damage without wasting ammo. Wipe them out, then leave the Docks.

Go through the front gates where you started. The fog is now clear. Enter the tall building opposite and climb the stairs to the top.

At the top, you’ll find Jeremy and unlock the path to another level.

Puzzle #11: Theater Talisman

After the cutscene, look at the disc on the ground. There are three symbols. Open the [Perosi’s Journal] clue and match the symbols with the numbers on the ring.

Match the three symbols with numbers to get the coordinates [ 2-5-8 ].

]. Use the talisman on the sarcophagus. Input the coordinates to reveal the path to the level.

Walk away from the sarcophagus. It will open and reveal the path to the tomb.

Beyond the Nile Valley Walkthrough

In the desert, hop down the ledge and progress to the sunken temple. Run past and find the archeologist encampment. Collect the [Rope] and then return to the sunken temple.

Use the [Rope] on the stone pillar, then climb down into the sunken temple.

In the temple, use the lever to the left of the giant statue. Shoot down the flying enemies, then enter the new doorway that’s unlocked in the room. Enter the hallway and crawl under the fallen pillar.

Collect the [ Horizon ] lens and place it on the mirror holder in the center. Activate the lever to turn on the beam of light. Use the mirror holder and aim for the glowing eye above the blocked doorway.

] lens and place it on the mirror holder in the center. Activate the lever to turn on the beam of light. Use the mirror holder and aim for the glowing eye above the blocked doorway. Upstairs, enter the left balcony and use the glowing beam of light. Aim at the door behind the large statue — you can just barely hit the eye behind the giant statue to unlock it. Move the beam to the right and unlock a second door. Finally, move the beam over the glowing eyes on the top of the pharaoh statue. You’ll know you’re done when the beam of light cannot be controlled.

Enter the opposite balcony path and turn right to enter the door we just unlocked. Go downstairs and smash open the two red wood barriers to unlock a shortcut.

Smash the barrier to enter a room with another chest, mirror holder and lever. Use the lever to activate the light beam, then use the holder to shine the beam of light onto the glowing eye on the chest. Collect the [ Star ] from the chest.

] from the chest. Return back upstairs and reach the highest balcony between the two balcony paths. Go to the center mirror holder and place the [Star] — then move the beam of light. Use it to unlock the door to the right of the statue (if you haven’t already) then move the beam over the center eye in the giant statue.

Next, go downstairs and enter the eye door to the right of the giant statue. Two monsters are waiting in the hallway. Go downstairs and smash the wooden barrier to the right. Use the lever inside to activate the beam of light, then aim the light beam into the eye opening with the mirror. This unlocks a door down the hallway.

Enter through the newly opened door and use the second mirror holder. Aim it at the chest to collect the [Underworld] key item.

Return upstairs and use the [ Underworld ] on the final holder where the light beam is shining. Aim the light at the last glowing eye on the giant statue.

] on the final holder where the light beam is shining. Aim the light at the last glowing eye on the giant statue. Go to the back of the hallway and reach the balcony on top of the giant statue. Use the last mirror holder to shine on the glowing spot on the ground below.

After unlocking the floor disc, the temple will begin to crumble. Sprint following the path — avoiding enemies and falling rocks — to return to the bottom floor of the temple.

Open the box on the floor to complete the level and exit the chapter.