GTA 5 Modders Got The Game On Nintendo Switch…But It Is Struggling

Grand Theft Auto 5 modders have been working hard to attempt to get the game to work on Nintendo Switch, which is something that isn’t supposed to be done, but obviously some people will still test the limits of games whether they are supposed to or not.

The Nintendo Switch is a console that is a bit behind times, running on possessors that are almost the equivalent to a PS3 or PS4. Some games have even been canceled for the Nintendo console because developers know it couldn’t handle the game after seeing it preform on other consoles, like Marvel’s Midnight Sun for example. Or Hogwarts Legacy which was very delayed for the Nintendo Switch.

The modder team Superstar South have been able to get the game working on the Nintendo Switch…at least to some degree according to GamesRadar+. The clips shown on social media show the game immediately crashing before loading. With some more work, they got the first heist to be playable…while it is really bad quality so far.

Obviously you want to at least see how far we got…



(the recording is not as smooth when compared to hardware video output) pic.twitter.com/y0oSRterbD — Superstar South (@SuperstarS31668) April 17, 2024

In the video, we get to see the heist many of us remember from our tutorial with GTA 5, however, this version is a lot more buggy and glitchy as we watch it lag across the screen. But, the point of the matter is, the modders did nevertheless get the game to work on the Nintendo Switch which was their endgoal to begin with.

GTA 5 is avaliable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.