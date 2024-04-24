Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – Timekeeper Boss Guide

Matt Villei is a Guide Writer for Gameranx. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers.